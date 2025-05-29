Electronic Toll Collection Market Worth $15.20 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic toll collection market is anticipated to grow from USD 10.19 billion in 2025 to USD 15.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The main reason behind the growth of the electronic toll collection market is the increasing number of vehicles on roadways in densely populated urban areas. Electronic toll collection (ETC) systems address traffic congestion issues by enabling faster, seamless payments using technologies, including RFID. Moreover, the push for a greener future encourages more people to adopt ETC, as it helps cut down on vehicle idle time and pollution in areas where many people live and commute. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Electronic Toll Collection Market " 232 – Tables

65 – Figures

245 – Pages Electronic Toll Collection Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 10.19 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 15.20 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By technology, type, offering, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rising data privacy concerns Key Market Opportunities Growing focus on minimizing fuel consumption and emissions for economic and environmental gains Key Market Drivers Urgent need to mitigate traffic congestion and reduce road accidents

Highways segment is likely to account for a larger market share in 2030.

The highways segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of the electronic toll collection market during the forecast period. Faster and efficient toll collection, reduced traffic congestion, and shorter travel are the key reasons for demanding ETC systems on highways. Increasing traffic volumes each day on highways necessitates tolling automation to streamline operations. In addition, ETC helps improve revenue collection accuracy and preserve environmental sustainability by reducing vehicle idling and emissions.

Other technologies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030

The other technologies segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the electronic toll collection market during the forecast period. More effective management of high traffic volumes in big cities is the reason for the rising interest in other technologies, such as automatic number/license plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR), automatic vehicle classification (AVC), and weigh-in-motion (WIM) tolling). With these systems, vehicle identification and classification are accurate, so there are fewer chances of errors. They make it easier to catch violations, ensure safer roads, and gather information needed for planning improvements, all of which make how tolls are operated more reliable.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the electronic toll collection market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to capture the largest share of the global electronic toll collection industry in 2030. The surging infrastructure development, mainly of highways and cities, pushes up the demand for ETC systems in the region. With more people owning vehicles in these countries, the requirement for automated and flexible tolling increases. Additionally, the presence of highly populated countries, such as China and India, has deployed ETC systems to streamline the tolling operations.

Key Players

Key companies in the electronic toll collection companies include Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Conduent Incorporated (US), ST Engineering (TransCore) (US), Thales (France), Siemens (Germany), Cubic Corporation (US), EFKON GmbH (Austria), Neology, Inc. (US), FEIG ELECTRONIC (Germany), and Q-Free (Norway).

