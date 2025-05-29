James Scott Farrin Attorneys Win $5.1 Million Verdict In Johnston County Wrongful Death Case*

Attorneys Coleman Cowan and Donald Clack secure multi-million dollar judgment for family of woman killed in possible road rage incident.

DURHAM, N.C., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Coleman Cowan and Donald Clack of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin secured a $5.1 million compensatory damages verdict in Johnston County Superior Court on behalf of the surviving sons of a woman killed in a motor vehicle crash.*

The case stemmed from a 2023 car collision in Johnston County. Evidence presented at trial showed the defendant driver was negligent, resulting in the tragic wrongful death of the plaintiffs' mother. The jury returned the $5.1 million verdict in compensatory damages following a jury deliberation of just 40 minutes.*

"While no amount of money can bring her back, we hope this outcome provides some measure of justice and closure for the family," said Cowan. "We are grateful the jury honored her memory with this verdict."*

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, which advocates on behalf of injured individuals and their families across North and South Carolina, was named to the 2025 'Best Law Firms' list by "Best Lawyers in America."** The firm remains committed to representing those who have suffered loss due to negligence and ensuring their voices are heard in court.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Does not reflect firm's entire record. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

**'Best Law Firms' standards of inclusion: bestlawyers

Cases handled by lawyers who principally practice in our Durham (Main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC offices.

Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, North Carolina.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

