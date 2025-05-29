Cetera Names Andina Anderson To Lead RIA Blueprint Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RIA Blueprint, as part of Cetera's connected ecosystem, delivers core infrastructure, modern technology, and specialized compliance services through dedicated support teams for each advisor seeking to launch or grow their own RIA. It plays a critical role in Cetera's multi-affiliation model, enabling personalized growth pathways for independent and hybrid advisors.

Anderson brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, with a deep focus on platform sales, relationship management and enterprise advisor solutions. Anderson's recent leadership roles include serving as Managing Director at Envestnet and head of Tamarac, where she led advisor and enterprise engagement strategies across the RIA channel, followed by Chief Customer Officer with financial services firm Juniper Square.

"Andina's appointment marks a key milestone as we scale the RIA Blueprint platform to meet surging demand from growth-minded advisors," said Christian Mitchell, President of Cetera Solutions. "Her vision, executional strength, and industry credibility make her the ideal leader to expand choice, flexibility and advisor-centric value across our RIA ecosystem."

In this role, Anderson will drive integrated growth campaigns, partner with marketing and product teams, and deliver KPIs tied to recruiting, asset growth, and long-term retention. She will also represent Cetera's RIA strategy at industry events and across key advisor communities.

"I'm honored to join Cetera and lead a platform designed for the modern RIA," said Anderson. "RIA Blueprint is uniquely positioned to help advisors grow with personalization, scale with confidence, and remain in control of their business at every stage of their journey."

This strategic addition further underscores Cetera's role as the growth platform of choice for elite advisors and reaffirms its leadership in defining the future of wealth management.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's four-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2025, Cetera manages more than $554 billion in assets under administration and $246 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at and follow Cetera on LinkedIn , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

