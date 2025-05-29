Bloomberg Law Highlights Tools And Resources For Graduating Law Students And Early Career Legal Professionals

Complimentary Access Extended to Law School Users Following Graduation

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the extension of its complimentary access program for the graduating class of 2025, enabling law school graduates with existing Bloomberg Law accounts to access its premier legal research and business intelligence platform for six months after graduation. This initiative reflects the organization's longstanding commitment to equipping the next generation of legal talent with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights as they transition into practice.

Bloomberg Law's robust news and analysis provide graduates with essential information to make informed decisions about their early careers. With real-time access to critical information on employers, industries, and legal trends, Bloomberg Law empowers graduates to make informed decisions as knowledgeable, forward-thinking professionals. Access expertly curated newsletters designed to keep graduates up to date on the latest industry developments and key news shaping legal practice. Explore resources like Business & Practice for top stories on the business of law, U.S. Law Week for critical updates on court developments, and Bloomberg Law - Artificial Intelligence for insights into the legal, regulatory, and business landscape of the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Graduates will also retain access to Bloomberg Law Dockets to support their academic research and early practice. Bloomberg Law Dockets cover federal courts and nearly 1,500 state courts, giving users seamless access to real briefs and motions through Docket Key®. It also helps identify similar litigation cases, offering valuable insights into legal procedures and potential outcomes.

Full access to the Bloomberg Law platform includes powerful tools such as Litigation Analytics, which delivers valuable insights into case histories, judge tendencies, and firm activity, enabling effective strategy development. Additionally, Practical Guidance Tools provide essential resources such as the Core Litigation Skills and Lawyer Development Toolkits, designed to help build expertise and advance legal careers.

"Bloomberg Law was designed to support legal professionals from day one of their careers, and this initiative extends that commitment to the next generation of legal talent," said Bobby Puglia, chief product officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Through this initiative, we provide access to indispensable research tools and deliver critical legal news and career-focused resources. These offerings empower graduates to confidently begin their careers equipped with the knowledge and skills required to thrive."

This initiative reflects Bloomberg Law's continued commitment to fostering practice-ready graduates and providing innovative resources for the next generation of legal practitioners. To learn more about the program and the resources available to 2025 law school graduates, please visit #overview .

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

