All-New Jeep® Cherokee To Debut Late 2025

"This is a historic year for the Jeep brand, with more product, innovation, choice and standard content for customers than ever before," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "The all-new Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream lineup."

The new Jeep Cherokee respectfully honors its rich history with an innovative eye toward the future as the Jeep brand continues to meet the needs of every driver and every journey. From industry-leading ICE vehicles to plug-in hybrid leadership to all-electric offerings, the new Jeep Cherokee joins the mission to empower customers with the freedom to adventure their way with unmatched Jeep capability and innovation.

Jeep Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

SOURCE Stellantis