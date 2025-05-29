Spice Up Your Summer Bbqs With International Spice Bold Global Blends And Custom Seasoning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Whether you're firing up ribs, burgers, grilled vegetables, or seafood, their globally inspired spice blends bring the perfect balance of heat, sweetness, and smokiness to every dish. From their smokyto their vibrant, each mix is designed to complement the natural flavors of your favorite meat or chicken.

"We want to help people turn every BBQ into a celebration of flavor," says Chelsea Tilton, Operational Manager at International Spice. "Our customers love that they can create their own signature style with our custom blend program or choose from our tastefully crafted formulated rubs which are made fresh in our NJ facility."

This summer, International Spice is also launching a limited-time collection of BBQ Seasonings , featuring their top-selling blends. From Sweet Heat Chicken Skewers to Smoky Maple Pork Ribs , these dishes are sure to wow at cookouts, family dinners, and festive parties.

Highlights of the Summer Collection:



Caribbean Jerk Blend – Spicy and tropical, perfect for grilled chicken or pineapple skewers.

Garlic & Herb Rub – A classic go-to for vegetables, seafood, and white meats.

Signature Creole Seasoning – Add depth to any BBQ dish with this southern staple.

Custom Spice Blends – Collaborate with our team to create a unique BBQ rub tailored to your taste. For a complete list of the full line of spices, seasoning and herbs visit

Available at select New Jersey retailers or visit their online showroom for B2C consumers . International Spice products are made in the USA and make it easy to bring global flavors to your backyard party or special occasion.

About International Spice: For the past 35 years, International Spice has serviced retail grocers, boutique stores, food distributors, and fine restaurants across the United States. They are SQF Certified, FDA approved and Kosher certified. Their specialties are private label spices, custom blends, and co-packing services. They pride themselves in having the ability to pack spices in various sizes from poly pouches to kraft bags, and from small shakers to large containers to meet customer requirements.

SOURCE International Spice