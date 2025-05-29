Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nextsource Launches“Strategies For A Resilient Workforce” Webinar Series On June 5


2025-05-29 10:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher education leaders are facing unprecedented pressure-from policy uncertainty and budget challenges to shifting workforce needs and compliance demands. To support institutions in navigating this evolving landscape, nextSource is launching a four-part webinar series,“Strategies for a Resilient Workforce,” beginning June 5, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET.

The opening session,“Leading Change Amid Disruption,” will explore how colleges and universities can lead with intention, maintain core values, and adapt to external pressures-all while building a future-ready workforce.

Attendees will gain practical tools to:

  • Drive intentional, mission-aligned change
  • Balance compliance with real transformation
  • Redeploy the right talent at the right time

The session features expert insights from Dr. Eric Canny, PhD, of USC Rossier School of Education, and Chris Bruhl, Chief Strategist at nextSource. Drawing on real-world examples from institutions across the U.S., this event offers actionable strategies tailored to the unique needs of higher education leaders.

Registration is now open: Higher Ed Webinar Leading Change Amid Disruption - nextSource

About nextSource
nextSource is a privately held, woman-owned business with over 25 years of experience delivering transformative workforce solutions. We help organizations overcome talent shortages, eliminate inefficiencies, and turn workforce strategy into a competitive advantage. Through advanced analytics, dynamic modeling, and strategic optimization, we empower clients to shift from reactive fixes to proactive growth.

For more information, contact ... or visit our website .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


