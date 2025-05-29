Collaborations For Change: AUA And Pfizer Select Recipients For $1.5 Million Grant Program To Improve Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
Following a joint Request for Proposals (RFP), 23 grant proposals were received from urology and urologic oncology institutions and organizations nationwide. After a rigorous review process, seven innovative projects were awarded grant funding, totaling $1.5 million on behalf of the Pfizer-Astellas Alliance.
“The AUA is proud to once again collaborate with Pfizer in supporting forward-thinking research and education in advanced prostate cancer,” said Mark Gonzalgo, MD, PhD, MBA, chair of education at the AUA.“This grant initiative continues to foster groundbreaking strategies that address unmet needs in care delivery-from earlier diagnosis to individualized treatment approaches. We commend this year's grant recipients for their commitment to improving outcomes and elevating the standard of care for patients navigating this challenging disease.”
Congratulations to the following selected applications:
“Addressing Genomic Disparities in Prostate Cancer: A Quality Improvement Initiative for Equitable Access to Germline and Somatic Testing” – Rohan Garje, MD , Miami Cancer Institute
“Advanced Prostate Cancer Collaboration Advances Rural Equity” – Charles Shelton, MD, The Outer Banks Hospital
“AI-Enhanced Quality Improvement to Optimize Genetic Testing in Advanced Prostate Cancer” – Kenneth Nepple, MD, University of Iowa
“Bridging Gaps in Advanced Prostate Cancer Care: A Quality Improvement Initiative in the Bronx” – Christopher Jakubowski, MD, Montefiore Medical Center
“Boosting Precision: Enhancing Germline and Somatic Testing in Advanced Prostate Cancer” – Guru Sonpavde, MD, AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida
“A Clinical Trial to Address Physician- and Patient-based Barriers to NGS Testing” – Catherine Marshall, MD, MPH, Johns Hopkins University
“Implementing MyNavigator Platform in a High Volume, Rural Advanced Prostate Cancer Practice to Optimize Performance of Multidisciplinary Care Team, Improve Patient Symptom Monitoring, and Collect Real World Data: A Quality Improvement Initiative” – Timothy Richardson, MD , Avident Health, LLC
*Pending executed agreements
