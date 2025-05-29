Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Report 2025: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants To 2030
Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) capacity is poised to grow considerably by more than 12% during 2024 to 2030. Asia is set to dominate this growth due to heavy demand for PVC from key industries such as construction, packaging, medical, and wires and cables. A total capacity of 5.77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is likely to be added in Asia by 2030, with China and India being central to the capacity expansion in the region.
- Global PVC capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030 PVC planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries Key details of the PVC plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced PVC plants globally Identify opportunities in the global PVC industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of PVC capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
01. Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned and Announced Capacity PVC Additions Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announce PVC Plants by Region New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PVC Plants
02. Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global PVC Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024 PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries PVC Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
03. Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- PVC Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Asia
05. PVC Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- PVC Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the Middle East
06. PVC Capacity Outlook in Africa
- PVC Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in North America
07. PVC Capacity Outlook in FSU
- PVC Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in FSU by Country
08. PVC Capacity Outlook in Europe
- PVC Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Europe by Country
09. PVC Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- PVC Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 PVC Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
