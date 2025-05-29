Entrex Achieves Key Regulatory Milestone With Removal Of OTC 'Shell Warning'

Entrex Logo

- Stephen H. WatkinsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX), a leading platform for regulatory-compliant alternative investments marketplaces for cash-flowing private companies and alternative assets, is pleased to announce that the“Shell Risk” designation has officially been removed by OTC Markets.This milestone reflects the company's continued commitment to transparency, compliance, and operational growth. The removal comes following a multi-year effort to satisfy regulatory reporting obligations, financial disclosures, and operational benchmarks required by OTC Markets Group.“This may look like a simple tag removal, but it marks the successful close of an arduous, multi-year journey to rebuild and restore Entrex's position in the public markets,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex.“We've invested significantly in legal, accounting, and regulatory resources to ensure our platform and business model meet and exceed compliance expectations. We're grateful for the collaboration with our advisory team and OTC Markets throughout this process.”With regulatory hurdles behind it, Entrex is focused on expanding its structured finance offerings-particularly the TIGRcub(Top-Line Income Generating Rights Certificate)-across key vertical markets including oil & gas, infrastructure, and other cash-flowing asset classes.________________________________________About EntrexEntrex (OTC: NTRX) is a publicly traded company that creates regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities. Its platform enables institutional and accredited investors to access fixed-income, revenue-based securities, including TIGRcubs(Top-Line Income Generating Rights Certificates). These structured financial instruments provide non-dilutive growth capital to issuers and scalable, cash-flow-backed returns to investors.Entrex licenses its platform to sector-specific and regional markets, each operating under a $31 million licensing agreement, with Entrex retaining a 51% equity position and a performance-based acquisition option. The company also operates the Private Company Index (PCI), which benchmarks top-line revenue performance across private enterprises.To learn more, visitMedia Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsChief Executive Officer... | (954) 856-6659

