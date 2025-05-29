The White Glove Maid Service Celebrates 42 Years As San Antonio's Longest-Operating Locally Owned Maid Service

San Antonio-based maid service The White Glove celebrates its 42nd anniversary with over 250,000 homes cleaned.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The White Glove, San Antonio's oldest locally owned maid service, is proud to celebrate 42 years of continuous service to the community. Since opening its doors in 1983, the company has cleaned over 250,000 homes, providing high-quality, reliable house cleaning to generations of San Antonians.Founded in 1983, The White Glove began with a simple mission: to offer dependable, high-quality cleaning services delivered with professionalism and a personal touch. Over the decades, while franchises and national chains have entered and exited the market, The White Glove Maid Service has stood the test of time as a family-owned business rooted in local values.“We've cleaned homes for grandparents, their children, and now their grandchildren,” said Michael Baird, owner of The White Glove.“That kind of trust doesn't come from just doing a job, it comes from showing up year after year. Reaching 42 years means a lot, but it wouldn't have happened without the loyalty of our clients and the dedication of our team.”To commemorate the occasion, The White Glove is offering limited-time anniversary specials to both new and returning customers.About: The White Glove Maid Service is San Antonio's longest-operating locally and family-owned cleaning company, proudly serving the community since 1983. Family-owned and operated by Michael Baird, the company provides a wide range of cleaning services including recurring house cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, and one-time deep cleans. Known for professionalism, consistency, and friendly service, The White Glove is fully bonded and insured, offering peace of mind to homeowners across San Antonio.For more info, visit:

