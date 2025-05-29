Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Relief Package For Border Areas Hit By Pak Shelling
In his letter, Rahul Gandhi cited his recent visit to Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, where 14 civilians, including four children, were killed and several others injured in cross-border shelling.
“I recently visited Poonch, where 14 people, including four children, were killed and scores injured in Pakistani shelling. This sudden and indiscriminate attack has caused large-scale destruction in civilian areas,” he wrote.
He described the extensive damage inflicted by the shelling, saying that hundreds of homes, shops, schools, and religious places had been severely damaged.“Many victims told me that years of hard work and savings were destroyed in an instant,” the Congress leader said.
Rahul Gandhi also emphasised the resilience and peaceful nature of the communities living in the border districts.
“The people of Poonch and other border areas have lived in peace and harmony for decades. Today, when they are going through such a deep crisis, it is our collective responsibility to acknowledge their pain and provide them with all possible support to rebuild their lives,” he said.
Calling for urgent government action, he urged PM Modi to formulate“a solid and generous relief and rehabilitation package” not just for Poonch but for all areas affected by Pakistani shelling.
Gandhi had visited the affected civilian areas of Poonch on May 24, where he met with grieving families and local residents who had suffered loss of life and property.
During the visit, he had assured the people that he would raise their concerns at the national level.
Both Poonch and Rajouri districts have witnessed repeated shelling from across the border, leading to loss of lives and widespread destruction of property.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment