Bitlux To Launch Crypto-Fueled Jet Card Program At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas

BOCA RATON, FL – May 27, 2025 – Bitlux , the global private aviation company with charter solutions based on blockchain technology, will introduce its first Private Jet Card Program at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas on May 27-29.

First within the industry, Bitlux's jet card enables clients to fund their accounts in Bitcoin (BTC ), Ethereum (ETH ), USDC, or traditional fiat. The arrangement offers new levels of transparency and control for high-frequency private flyers, many of whom demand quick, secure solutions predicated on decentralization and leading-edge finance.

“The private aviation industry has needed a reboot for a long time,” Bitlux CEO Kyle Patel said.“We didn't simply put a new face on the old model – we reconstructed it with transparency, efficiency, and user control as the guiding principles. This card is for individuals who demand more from their travel experience and their payment infrastructure.”

Defying industry norms, the Bitlux Jet Card Program eliminates customary barriers such as blackout dates, peak surcharges, and opaque fee structures. Clients receive a clean, uncomplicated value proposition: guaranteed hourly rates, access to a global fleet of aircraft, and 24/7 concierge service – all made possible by a platform that speaks the language of crypto and convenience.

Bitlux provides fixed hourly pricing on Light, Midsize, Super Midsize, and Heavy Jets. There are no blackout dates, peak surcharges, or surprise fees. One can pay using BTC , ETH , USDC, or USD, and all funds are secured in escrow until the flight's conclusion.

Wi-Fi is provided on all domestic flights. Once reserved, one-way bookings can be canceled. Capped fares are offered in the Caribbean, Bermuda, Mexico, and within 200 nautical miles of Canada. Guaranteed fares are also offered in Europe.

Four cards are available: Ascent, Cardinal, Sovereignty, and Nomad. The cabin classes are midsize, super-midsize, large, and ultra-long haul.

Ascent provides access to one cabin class, while Cardinal provides two, the paid level and one below. Both allow upgrades with a 10% premium. Sovereignty provides capped pricing on midsize, super-midsize, and large jets. Nomad, a supplement to Sovereignty, provides ultra-long-haul access and fixed pricing across the globe.



The off-peak callout is 48 hours

There are 36 peak days

Midsize jets are 90 minutes minimum per day + taxi time

All other classes have minimums of 120 minutes + taxi time Aside from the absence of interchange rates, the primary disparities among the three levels are deicing credits and catering credits

“Our clients are global citizens – entrepreneurs, investors, tech entrepreneurs – who conduct business in real-time environments,” Patel said.“They don't have time for ambiguous language or antiquated payment structures. We're coming to them where they are, with a smarter, safer way to fly.”

The choice to launch the program at Bitcoin 2025 , a global digital finance conference that is among the biggest in the world, reflects Bitlux's dedication to the cryptocurrency space and its philosophy of freedom, transparency, and innovation.

“Bitcoin 2025 convenes innovators who are defining the future of money, mobility, and freedom,” said Patel.“Our Jet Card is a natural continuation of that dialogue. We're not just keeping up – we're setting the new benchmark for what's possible in luxury flight.”

Media Contact : For questions or comments, please contact our press team at

Bitlux provides worldwide private jet charter flights with a strong focus on customer-centric experiences, innovation, and blockchain technology integration. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Bitlux has flown missions on six continents, serving an international and revolutionary client base with speed, discretion, and accuracy

