Trump Hands Out Pardons To Supporters And Celebrities, Including Rapper Gaulden And Ex-Gov Rowland

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 28) granted a series of pardons to a diverse group that included a chart-topping rapper, political allies, reality TV stars, and former officials with criminal pasts.

Kentrell Gaulden , the Louisiana rap artist better known as NBA YoungBoy, was among the most high-profile names. Gaulden was serving a nearly two-year prison sentence for weapons charges and had pleaded guilty in a Utah prescription drug fraud case.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” Gaulden said in a statement.“This opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

Gang leader Larry Hoover's sentence commuted

Trump also commuted the federal sentence of Larry Hoover , the former leader of the Gangster Disciples gang in Chicago, who is currently serving life at a Colorado supermax facility. Hoover, originally convicted of murder in 1973 and later of operating a criminal enterprise, remains incarcerated on state charges.

Though controversial, Hoover's supporters have long pushed for his release, arguing that he has since renounced gang violence and could play a positive role in anti-violence efforts.

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley pardoned

Trump also pardoned Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, who were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion involving more than $30 million in false loans.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley , who had addressed the 2024 Republican National Convention, was informed of the pardon directly by Trump during a phone call from the Oval Office. A video of the moment was released by a White House aide.

Alice Johnson's Influence Grows

The pardons reflect the growing influence of Alice Marie Johnson , whom Trump recently named his unofficial“pardon czar.” Johnson was herself the recipient of a Trump commutation in 2018 and later a full pardon. She was seen in the Oval Office on Tuesday as the president made several pardon-related calls.

Among other individuals pardoned:

James Callahan, a New York union leader who failed to report $315,000 in gifts, and was due for sentencing.

John Rowland, former Connecticut governor, who served prison time for hiding his role in federal election campaigns.

Michael Grimm, former Republican congressman from New York, convicted of tax fraud. Grimm, who was paralyzed in a 2023 horse-riding accident, had previously served eight months in prison.

Lt. Mark Bradshaw, a US Army officer convicted in 2022 for violating military COVID-19 protocols by showing up for duty without testing.

The latest round of pardons underscores Trump's continued use of clemency powers to reward loyalists, celebrities, and those with political connections. Several recipients had either supported Trump publicly or received backing from influential figures in his orbit, such as Alice Johnson and Kim Kardashian.

