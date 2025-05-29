'Red Alert' For Extremely Heavy Rain In Kerala, 'Orange' For Delhi Relief In Mumbai

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over northwest India for the next four to five days, with a Red Alert issued for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in northeast states including Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on 30 May.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country, including Delhi, have been placed under an Orange Alert, warning of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms. Conversely, Mumbai is expected to experience some relief from recent rainfall, with conditions improving over the coming days.

Further, the met department predicted that extremely heavy rainfall will to continue over Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 30 May and reduce thereafter.

A Deep Depression area over Northwest Bay of Bengal crossed West Bengalon the afternoon of 29 May.

Under its influence

-Extremely heavy rainfall predicted over Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim till 31 May

-Exceptionally heavy rainfall (>30cm) also forecasted over Meghalaya on 30 May.

IMD Rain ForecastSouth India:

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph has been predicted by IMD over Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka during 30 May-1 June

- Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 30 and 31 May.

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Coastal Karnataka on 31 May and 1 June, South Interior Karnataka on 30 May

-Similar conditions will prevail over Kerala and Mahe on 1 and 2 June

-Very heavy rainfall predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka on 30 May, over Kerala and Mahe on 31 May

-Extremely heavy rainfall predicted over Kerala & Mahe on 30 May

Northeast India

-Very heavy rainfall forecasted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during 30 May- 1 June; over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during next 7 days

-Extremely heavy rainfall also predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 30 May

-Similar conditions predicted by IMD over Arunachal Pradesh on 30 May

-Exceptionally heavy rainfall (>30cm) also predicted over Meghalaya on 30 May.

West India

-IMD had predicted heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa on 1 and 2 June

East & Central India:

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar during 30 May- 1 June

-Heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 30 May

-Similar conditions will also prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on 30 May.

Northwest India

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi from 30 May to 2 June

- IMD forecasted rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during 30 May-2 June

-Thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph predicted over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 30 May

- Himachal Pradesh will witness thundersquall on 31 May and 1 June, predicts IMD

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 30 and 31 May

-Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh on 31 May and 1 June, over Uttarakhand during 30 May -2 June.

-Dust storm also predicted over West Rajasthan on 30 May.

Advance of Southwest Monsoon

-Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some more parts of North Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and entire Sikkim today, 29 May.

-The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Adilabad, Bhawanipatna, Puri, Sandhead Island

-Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of West Bengal and Bihar during next 1-2 days.

ORANGE ALERT IN DELHI

An orange alert has been issued for Thursday night predicting rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm, with light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40 to 70 kmph, is expected at many places in Delhi and the NCR.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 1.3 notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was registered at 29.0 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above normal. The relative humidity fluctuated between 63 and 49 per cent.

MUMBAI WEATHER UPDATE

The monsoon has officially set in Mumbai. The onset of the monsoon is marked by the formation of specific weather patterns, said IMD.

IMD scientist Shubhangi Bhute said,“We witnessed heavy rainfall on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May, with the city receiving approximately 135 mm and 164 mm on the 26th and 27th, respectively. The rainfall on May 18 was due to a cyclone, not the monsoon.”

IMD has confirmed that there is no forecast for rainfall in Mumbai over the coming week.

IMD has confirmed that there is no forecast for rainfall in Mumbai over the coming week.