Repton Al Barsha Students Gain International Recognition At World School Swimming Championship 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,29 May 2025 : Repton Al Barsha, a leading school in Dubai offering exceptional British education, proudly announces the remarkable achievements of its students, who have recently excelled in both international swimming competitions and local football tournaments.

At the World School Swimming Championship 2025, held earlier this month at London Aquatics Centre, Repton Al Barsha's young under 11 swimmers team made a powerful mark on the international stage by securing the U11 Girls Overall Winner, a prestigious accolade awarded to the top-performing school in the Under-11 girls' category.

Competing against 40 schools from around the world, the school's swimmers represented the UAE with distinction, achieving a remarkable total of 14-medals, 4 Gold, 5 Silver, and 5 Bronze, won collectively by both boys and girls across various swimming styles, including freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, and backstroke.

Among the top performers was 10-year-old Charlotte Fairbairn, who not only collected multiple medals but also broke the UAE record in the girls' 10-year 50m breaststroke. She now holds the records for both the 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle, marking her as one of the country's most promising young athletes.

The Under 11 Girls team, Zoe Hageman, Lola Llaneza, Charlotte Fairbairn, Sienna Foster-Dalporto, Sophie Chandler, and Ophelia Brandt, were crowned overall World School Swimming Championships winners, based on points accumulated across all events. Their performance demonstrated impressive teamwork, dedication and determination on the international stage.

Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha, commented: 'We are incredibly proud of our students for their superb achievements in sport. Their success is a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the support they receive from their coaches and teachers and parents. It is truly inspiring to see them thrive and represent our school and UAE with such pride and integrity.'

These sporting accomplishments reflect Repton Al Barsha's commitment to encouraging excellence across all areas of school life. Through access to high-quality coaching, supportive teaching staff and a culture that values both individual effort and team success, pupils are empowered to pursue their passions and achieve their potential.

Repton Al Barsha continues to set new benchmarks in academic and sports excellence and congratulates all participating pupils and looks forward to more exciting sporting milestones in the future.