CASIO Unveils The G-SHOCK GA-2100BM: A Stylish And Durable Summer Essential
Each model features a translucent resin case and strap, offering a lightweight and breathable feel ideal for the summer season. The metallic dials, achieved through vapour deposition, provide a sophisticated shimmer that captures the essence of summer. The octagonal bezel design pays homage to the original G-SHOCK aesthetic, while the minimalist analogue-digital display ensures clarity and functionality.
Built with G-SHOCK's Carbon Core Guard structure, these watches are engineered for resilience, offering shock resistance and 20-bar water resistance. Additional features include world time for 48 cities, a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, five daily alarms, and a Super Illuminator double LED light for enhanced readability in low-light conditions. Despite their robust capabilities, each watch maintains a slim profile and a weight of approximately 51 grams, ensuring comfort during extended wear.
The G-SHOCK GA-2100BM Bright Metallics Collection is now available at all authorised CASIO G-SHOCK retailers across the UAE and the wider Middle East region.
