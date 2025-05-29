Italian Jewellery Exports To UAE Reach 1.22Bn As Italy Becomes Largest International Presence At The Sharjah Watch & Jewellery Show

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE; 28 May 2025: With exports reaching €1.22 billion, Italy has solidified its position as the third-largest global supplier and leading European exporter of jewellery to the UAE. Reflecting this momentum, the Italian Pavilion at the 55th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show will expand to feature 48 brands. With a total footprint of 708sqm across the exhibition, Italy now stands as the largest international presence at this year's event, taking place from 28 May to 1 June at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Italy Pavilion, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with CNA and designed by Artex, presents a dynamic cross-section of Italy's most established jewellery regions, showcasing the elegance and innovation synonymous with 'Made in Italy.'

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said:'Italian jewellery is more than craftsmanship. It is a celebration of our lifestyle, our creativity, and our passion for beauty. Through each piece, we bring a touch of Italian elegance and cultural identity to the UAE, where appreciation for quality and design runs deep. The strong presence of Italian brands at the Sharjah Watch & Jewellery Show reflects the vibrant connection between our two countries and the growing resonance of 'Made in Italy' in the everyday lives of Emirati consumers.'

In February 2025, Italy recorded jewellery exports of €238 million to the UAE, a 24% increase compared to the same period in 2024, maintaining a 5% share of the total import market. Italy continues to rank among the UAE's top suppliers of fine jewellery, a testament to the enduring appeal of Italian design and craftsmanship.

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the UAE's ITA Office, added: 'Italy's jewellery exports to the UAE exceeded €1.22 billion in 2024, reinforcing our position as the leading European supplier. Jewellery remains our top export category to the country and is a clear reflection of the region's continued demand for Italian quality and creativity. This growth confirms the UAE's importance as a key economic partner and a gateway for wider regional expansion. Through our presence in Sharjah, the Italian Trade Agency is helping our SMEs unlock these opportunities and deepen their long-term presence in the Middle East.'

As the industry embraces new sustainability standards, Italian jewellers are evolving, from supply chain transparency to the adoption of circular production models. With growing awareness around ethical sourcing among UAE consumers, Italian brands are highlighting their commitment to environmental responsibility alongside centuries-old artisanal techniques.