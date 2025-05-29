Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.

2025-05-29 10:06:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid to purchase its Preferred Shares and Class A Shares through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The NCIB will commence on June 2, 2025 and terminate on June 1, 2026. Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $6.54.

