Discovery Senior Living Named A Great Place To Work For Fourth Consecutive Year

"We are honored to once again earn the distinction of being a Great Place to Work," Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "This recognition reflects the energy, compassion, and purpose-driven work of more than 17,000 team members nationwide who are not just delivering exceptional care, they are transforming the future of health care and aging in America."

This year's recognition comes as Discovery continues to invest in innovative team member engagement strategies, community-level leadership development, and high-impact clinical programs that improve outcomes for residents and families across the country. The Company has set ambitious internal benchmarks that go beyond the minimum requirements for certification, further reinforcing its commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, and mission-driven workplace.

In 2025, Discovery gathered insights from its broad workforce of 17,000 team members across its portfolio of companies, achieving an 88% participation rate among eligible team members surveyed. The company's Trust Index score improved over the previous year, once again exceeding the benchmark required for Great Place to Work certification.

Partnering to Build the Future of Work in Senior Living

Discovery's consistent recognition as a Great Place to Work underscores its ability to attract, engage, and retain top-tier talent at scale, an increasingly vital differentiator in today's competitive labor environment.

"Our ability to build great places to work directly translates to stronger teams, better care, and lasting value," said Hutchinson. "We're proud of this recognition, and even more excited about what it enables for our team members, our residents, and our partners."

The Company invites career-minded professionals looking for growth and purpose to explore opportunities across its national network. Capital partners seeking to elevate portfolio performance through better employee engagement and organizational culture are encouraged to connect with Discovery about bringing its management services to their communities.

For more information on career opportunities, visit our Careers page. To learn more about management partnerships, contact our Corporate and Investor Communications.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 36,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.