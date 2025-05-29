Record Resources Finalises Hydrogen Exploration Plans For Its Lake Temiskaming Properties, Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Record Resources (TSXV: REC) reports that following technical discussions and evaluations it has finalized plans for a comprehensive hydrogen exploration work program on its hydrogen properties at Lake Temiskaming, Ontario.

The full program is a multi-disciplinary approach combining geochemistry, geology and geophysics with the objective of defining a working total hydrogen system and play fairways that will help map out and generate hydrogen gas leads and prospects. (See Fig 1 Map below).

The program to be phased out over the next 12 months will culminate in the drilling of our first hydrogen exploration wells targeting the most promising hydrogen prospects that will be defined and confirmed during the course of the work program.

The initial phase of exploration will be aimed at sampling the soil on a regular grid in order to measure the presence of anomalous levels of hydrogen, helium and other useful indicator gases such as nitrogen and methane. The sampling procedures to be used not only detect the presence of hydrogen, helium and other gases in the soil but over sampling time intervals at the site also indicate the flow rate of the gases into the sample chamber and indirectly calculate the vector direction to the sources of the gas potentially trapped much deeper in the subsurface.

The methods to be used by Record Resources will initially define local scale gases fields for hydrogen and helium that seep out and are transferred to the atmosphere via diffusive or advective processes after migrating through existing fault systems.

The company plans to initiate a phased SGS (Soil Gas Survey) program. Phase 1 SGS shall consist of regional sectional SGS on a 100m grid spacing using conical auger sampling one meter below ground to measure hydrogen and undertake mass spectrometry measurement of free gas in the vadose zone using steel probes developed by Geofrontiers USA to measure helium.

Phase 2 SGS will tighten the grid to 25-10m precision sampling on anomalous hydrogen and/or helium zones identified during Phase 1 using conical auger sampling for hydrogen and PHD-4 detectors to measure any helium detected in the field.

Work will also include UAV-Drone base detailed aeromagnetic, LIDAR, and satellite based hyperspectral surveys to better define the structures that may be tapping deeper areas where natural hydrogen and associated gases are being generated or stored as reservoirs.

These multi-disciplinary tools including geochemistry, geology and geophysical data will eventually be coupled with targeted 2D or 3D seismic data acquisition to allow the final definition of potential hydrogen leads and prospects both at a local and regional scale capable of trapping commercial gas accumulations that will be subsequently tested by drilling.

"The technical team has a firm grip on the way forward for our hydrogen-prospective Temiskaming properties," said Michael Judson, Chairman and CEO. "This work is essential in allowing Record to eventually discover the first ever commercial hydrogen deposits in Ontario. It is a very comprehensive work program aligned with other similar natural hydrogen and helium exploration projects in Europe, Africa and Australia."