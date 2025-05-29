Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Leads Globally In Economic Complexity Growth Rate, Harvard Report Shows

Azerbaijan Leads Globally In Economic Complexity Growth Rate, Harvard Report Shows


2025-05-29 10:05:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan has achieved the highest growth rate globally in the Economic Complexity Index (ECI), according to the latest report published by Harvard University's Center for International Development, also known as the“Growth Lab,” Azernews reports. The report, which evaluates countries based on the sophistication and diversity of their economies, highlights Azerbaijan's significant progress between 2018 and 2023. Over this five-year period, Azerbaijan climbed...

