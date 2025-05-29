Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADB Backs Azerbaijan Railways With $47M For Digital Upgrade

ADB Backs Azerbaijan Railways With $47M For Digital Upgrade


2025-05-29 10:04:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The digital transformation project of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) OJSC will be implemented with total financing of 60.52 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the Asian Development Bank (ADB). According to the information, 47 million dollars will be provided by the ADB, with an additional ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN29052025000195011045ID1109611774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search