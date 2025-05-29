Align Your Smile With An Exclusive Invisalign Offer - One Day Only At Dentiq Dentistry Houston!
Dentiq Dentistry Houston is thrilled to announce an exclusive Invisalign event for one day only-Friday, May 2, 2025. Patients who reserve a consultation on this date will receive $500 off their Invisalign plan of care, along with a full suite of smile-enhancing perks designed to align and brighten your smile just in time for summer.
With nearly 15 million smiles transformed by Invisalign worldwide (Invisalign, Align Technology, 2024), it's no surprise more Americans are choosing clear aligners to improve both their appearance and oral health. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, 75% of orthodontic patients are adults, proving it's never too late to perfect your smile.
With studies showing that 48% of adults believe a smile is the most memorable feature when meeting someone new (American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry), investing in a straighter smile can be life-changing-personally and professionally.
Here's what's included in this exclusive 4-step process:
Step 1: Free consultation, digital iTero scan, and smile photos
Step 2: Invisalign aligner delivery and personalized treatment plan
Step 3: Retainer order to maintain your results
Step 4: Complimentary professional whitening gel to complete your new smile
This limited-time event is perfect for anyone considering a discreet, comfortable alternative to traditional braces. Invisalign aligners are nearly invisible, removable, and tailored for each patient's unique bite.
Dr. Shreed Sista and her experienced team encourage patients to reserve their consultation early, as spots are limited. This one-day offer is valid only on May 2, 2025.
About Dentiq Dentistry Houston:
Dentiq Dentistry Houston is a premier dental practice dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. Specializing in cosmetic and restorative dentistry, the team uses cutting-edge technology to deliver stunning, long-lasting results. From general dentistry to cosmetic services like Invisalign and teeth whitening, the team ensures every patient leaves with a confident, healthy smile.
Don't miss this chance to align your smile effortlessly! Book your consultation today before spots fill up.
