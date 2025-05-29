Moci, Customs Announce New Facilitation Measures For Importing Products
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in coordination with the General Authority of Customs, has announced new measures aimed at easing procedures for importing goods into Qatar.
In a statement published on its X account, the Ministry confirmed that import processes will no longer be restricted to the specific commercial activities listed in companies' commercial registrations.
However, it emphasized that the Ministry's oversight will remain in place to ensure businesses comply with relevant regulations, maintaining fair market practices and protecting the local economy.
This new decision is part of ongoing joint efforts between the two entities aimed at simplifying import operations, promoting a more flexible business environment, and enhancing overall efficiency within the Qatari market.
