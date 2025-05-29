Rocketlane's Propel25 Charts The Future Of Professional Services And AI-Powered Delivery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With sessions led by industry trailblazers including Benjamin Sandman (VP - Professional Services, MongoDB), Justin Collins (VP - Professional Services, Proofpoint), Nav Kalra (Senior VP - Professional Services, OpenGov Inc.), and others, Propel25 spotlighted how teams can leverage AI to automate repetitive work, improve resource allocation, and deliver smarter, faster outcomes.

"Propel is about helping PS leaders find their tribe and engage in meaningful dialogue to shape the future of their function," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Rocketlane.

"This year, it was also about a mindset shift. We can't keep chasing productivity and utilization metrics in a world that's fundamentally changed. It's time to think of the role of professional services teams as drivers of outcomes and not just sellers of their time. That means delivering faster, smarter, and with a sharper focus on AI and automation. That reimagined future was front and center in every conversation at Propel25."

A central highlight of the event was Rocketlane's unveiling of its AI Workforce roadmap: a vision for how AI agents will soon collaborate with humans to execute both the actual work being delivered, and the administrative tasks or project management that typically slow teams down. These agents will handle essential delivery tasks like data validation, migration, and field configuration in projects such as SaaS deployments, while also automating activities such as sales handoffs, project setup, documentation, team allocation, resource conflict resolution, time tracking, and more. Rocketlane calls the outcome of their Workforce 'radical efficiency'. This announcement underscored Rocketlane's leadership in reimagining service delivery.

"My biggest takeaway was the impressive range of AI applications being explored across various sectors. Propel25 has definitely expanded my thinking about the possibilities for intelligent delivery within our organization, and we're already considering more ambitious ways to integrate AI in the future.

Sri Ganesan's final presentation on AI was fantastic and really broadened my perspective on what's achievable with AI. It was a recurring and inspiring theme throughout the event. Moving forward, I plan to investigate how we can apply some of the strategies that were discussed, particularly around incorporating AI to enhance our customer experience and improve team efficiency," said Kody Sweet, Director - Implementations, Storable.

Feedback from the event attendees consistently highlighted the value of exposure to forward-thinking ideas, actionable insights, and a thriving peer community.

"Propel25 helped crystallize my conviction that Professional Services doesn't need to be a cost center: With the right investments in innovation, especially around AI and intelligent delivery, PS can drive margin and strategic value. What impressed me most was the authentic, collaborative community Rocketlane has fostered and their customer-centric approach. This was a content-first, insight-rich experience where Rocketlane modeled what to expect from a modern tech partner. I've already started engaging with my leadership team around how we can better embed AI in our operations and accelerate our journey toward becoming an intelligent delivery organization", said Chase Potter, VP of Professional Services, AlayaCare.

The event also recognized innovation in delivery with the Golden Comet Awards, celebrating teams that exemplify excellence and future-readiness in PS execution.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as the Best Professional Services Team of the Year. AuditBoard's rapid growth has meant that our team has needed to innovate as we've taken on new products, new geographies, and new partnerships. Rapid adoption of technology has been key to our efficiency in delivering fast, enduring value to our customers", said Justin Manduke, VP of Professional Services, AuditBoard.

Propel25 built on the momentum of last year's Propel24, doubling down on its mission to create a space for connection, learning, and radical rethinking in the world of service delivery.

