Mellingmedical Adds The Joimax® Suite Of Full-Endoscopic, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery Products To Its Federal Health Portfolio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are delighted to pair up with the joimax® team to bring their innovative solutions to the realm of care for veterans, active duty military and DoD," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "With their sterling reputation and two dozen years of recurring innovation to their credit, they are a company with much to offer in terms of quality care."

joimax® is well known for its culture of customer attentiveness, driving innovation in response to patient needs and bringing to market products that are truly transformational. They are particularly known for their advances in spinal endoscopy, featuring products like Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations.

"We are very proud of the work that has gone into our product suite and the impact we've had on advancing ultra-minimally-invasive procedural solutions for spinal disease," stated joimax® Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries. "Considering the lingering effects of spinal trauma on servicemembers, we are pleased to improve the likelihood of success for a wide array of surgical interventions. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in those ultra-minimally invasive procedures."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical .

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany in 2001, joimax® is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. All methods are supported by the latest generation electronical devices in the all new NAVENTO® navigated endoscopic tower. In procedures for herniated discs, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax® technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors, and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g., the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle".

SOURCE MellingMedical