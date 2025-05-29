A New Addition To Skinspirit's Microneedling Menu

SkinSpirit Introduces Revolutionary Microneedling Treatment to U.S. Market designed to Treat Active Acne, Redness, Inflammation & more

SEATTLE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit , the premier destination for medical aesthetics, leading provider of Botox and dermal fillers, and experts in regenerative skincare announced their latest innovation for acne sufferers, the Clear + Even Clarifier Catalyst Serum. This is an advanced microneedling treatment designed to target active acne breakouts, reduce redness and inflammation while boosting collagen and elastin to improve overall skin health.

Given the sensitivity of acne-prone skin, many individuals are highly selective with their skincare and hesitant to explore new options highlighting the need for a trusted and effective solution.

Enter SkinSpirit's new Catalyst Serum to elevate your next Microneedling treatment with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial plant-based phytonutrients. Pair the Clear + Even Clarifier Catalyst Serum with microneedling to treat acne and calm redness, while promoting smoother, healthier skin - in as few as one treatment. Clients struggling with acne can now experience the powerful skin-rejuvenating benefits of microneedling, while simultaneously addressing their acne concerns.

In a 15-week clinical study involving 60 participants with moderate to severe acne, 100% of providers and patients reported measurable improvement after just four treatments, as evaluated using the Global Acne Severity Scale.

True to SkinSpirit's commitment to safety and efficacy, all new treatments are carefully vetted before reaching clients. "After the first session, I noticed a major difference. My skin felt smoother, and the acne was visibly diminishing. By the third session, my complexion was clear and glowing. I haven't worn makeup in weeks and get compliments all the time" said Serena Shihadeh from SkinSpirit's trial. Another patient, Julie Nguyen said, "My acne spiraled out of control, and nothing seemed to help. I decided to start the trial in late summer 2024. After just one session, I saw noticeable improvements within 2-3 weeks. By the second session, my skin had transformed. The results were life changing."

The Clear + Even Clarifier Catalyst Serum is the latest addition to SkinSpirit's extensive menu of microneedling options including their Biostimulator + Hyaluronic Acid to enhance radiance and smooth, growth factors to treat fine lines & improve elasticity and exosomes+ to correct wrinkles, firmness and smooth texture.

SkinSpirit continues to spearhead new innovation in the regenerative skincare category with this robust custom-made microneedling menu for all skin concerns. The Clear + Even Clarifier Catalyst Serum is available at most SkinSpirit clinics nationwide as of June 1st.

About SkinSpirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 50+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends our signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: , follow us on Instagram @skinspirit or on Facebook @SkinSpiritClinicSpa .

