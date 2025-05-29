Artemis Defense Institute Launches Everyday Readiness Workshop To Address Safety Concerns And SB 553 Compliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Demand for safety training is rising as California employers adapt to mandatory Workplace Violence Prevention Plans, effective July 1, 2024. According to recent Fox News coverage and legal experts at Ogletree Deakins , other states are now considering similar legislation, making this workshop especially relevant for organizations seeking to protect their teams and fulfill legal obligations.

"This workshop provides actionable strategies that enhance personal safety while offering businesses a straightforward route to SB 553 compliance," said Steven Lieberman, attorney and workshop presenter. "Recent studies show organizations with comprehensive training experience 53% fewer workplace incidents."

The two-day event features nationally recognized experts:



Steven Tarani - Renowned preventive defense trainer and former federal operative, specializing in threat management and personal safety.

Jahanyar "JJ" Jafari - Artemis Lead Instructor and Public Service professional with deep experience in workplace safety and risk mitigation. Steven D. Lieberman - Attorney focused on legal compliance and risk management for organizations.

Participants will engage in interactive sessions covering situational awareness, preventive defense, and legal responsibilities. All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of "Sword and Quill," co-authored by Tarani and Lieberman, adding further value to the $336 registration fee. As highlighted by Safety and Health Magazine , such training can benefit a wide range of industries, from healthcare and retail to education and corporate offices.

About Artemis Defense Institute:

Artemis Defense Institute is a premier training organization dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through practical safety education, innovative technology, and expert instruction. For more information, visit Artemis Defense Institute .

Register today to secure an early registration discount, available until May 31, 2025.

Media Contact:

Sandy Lieberman, Founder/CEO, Artemis Group Inc.

[email protected]

949-305-6586

SOURCE Artemis Group Inc.