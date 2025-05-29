Artemis Defense Institute Launches Everyday Readiness Workshop To Address Safety Concerns And SB 553 Compliance
"This workshop provides actionable strategies that enhance personal safety while offering businesses a straightforward route to SB 553 compliance," said Steven Lieberman, attorney and workshop presenter. "Recent studies show organizations with comprehensive training experience 53% fewer workplace incidents."
The two-day event features nationally recognized experts:
-
Steven Tarani - Renowned preventive defense trainer and former federal operative, specializing in threat management and personal safety.
Jahanyar "JJ" Jafari - Artemis Lead Instructor and Public Service professional with deep experience in workplace safety and risk mitigation.
Steven D. Lieberman - Attorney focused on legal compliance and risk management for organizations.
Participants will engage in interactive sessions covering situational awareness, preventive defense, and legal responsibilities. All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of "Sword and Quill," co-authored by Tarani and Lieberman, adding further value to the $336 registration fee. As highlighted by Safety and Health Magazine , such training can benefit a wide range of industries, from healthcare and retail to education and corporate offices.
About Artemis Defense Institute:
Artemis Defense Institute is a premier training organization dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through practical safety education, innovative technology, and expert instruction. For more information, visit Artemis Defense Institute .
Register today to secure an early registration discount, available until May 31, 2025.
