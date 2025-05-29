Toyota Boshoku America Powers Manufacturing Facility With 5.7-Megawatt Solar Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As energy prices rise and the urgency to reduce carbon emissions grows, manufacturers across the U.S. are seeking more sustainable, cost-effective energy solutions. TBA recognized the need to both stabilize energy costs and contribute to the company's broader sustainability goals. TBA chose to partner with Sol Systems, which originated and developed the project, to install a solar farm that maximized the energy produced by locating the system on land adjacent to Toyota Boshoku Illinois (TBIL)'s Lawrenceville manufacturing facility. Onyx Renewables then acquired the project, offering immediate energy savings to TBA and TBIL under a power purchase agreement (PPA) without any upfront capital investment.

"This project is a testament to what's possible when manufacturers, clean energy developers, and local communities work together toward shared goals," said Anna Toenjes, Associate Vice President of Impact & Business Development at Sol Systems. "From Day 1, Toyota Boshoku brought vision and dedication to the table, and we're proud to have developed a project that will deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits - from long-term energy savings to workforce development and pollinator-friendly land use."

The newly completed ground-mount solar array, which spans approximately 17 acres adjacent to TBIL's manufacturing facility, is expected to generate more than 9.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in its first year. The project marks TBA's largest onsite solar installation to date and is a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts toward carbon neutrality.

"We see it as our responsibility to reduce our environmental impact. With the installation of a large-scale solar panel system at our U.S. facility, we're taking a clear step toward more sustainable manufacturing," said Kenji Sugito, TBIL President. "We remain committed to environmentally conscious practices that support a better future."

"This project reflects our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and our dedication to supporting the communities where we operate. It is also a significant step towards our goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Ryan Hunt, Vice President of TBA. "We're proud to partner with companies like Onyx, Sol Systems, and Nelnet to bring clean, reliable energy to Lawrenceville."

Onyx Renewables, a leading developer, owner, and operator of clean energy infrastructure, completed the project's final development and construction. Nelnet Renewable Energy, a full-service firm specializing in commercial and small-scale utility solar, served as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner. Onyx Renewables will continue to partner with TBA as the owner and operator of the project, ensuring it continues to deliver high-quality, affordable clean energy to TBIL.

"This is the kind of collaborative clean energy development that drives real progress and public support," said Patty Rollin, Chief Commercial Officer at Onyx Renewables. "Together with our partners, we are thrilled to deliver a project that reduces emissions, lowers energy costs, and sets a high standard for workforce development."

The Onyx Renewables team worked closely with Nelnet to prioritize workforce development and environmental stewardship by allocating at least 15% of project labor for qualified apprentices and paying prevailing wages. In addition, Sol Systems committed to planting a pollinator-friendly habitat around the system. The plants, which Onyx has selected in consultation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will be seeded onsite, enhancing local biodiversity and reflecting TBA's own vision of sustainability. The project also received additional federal support as an "energy community," designated due to the area's unemployment and fossil fuel employment numbers compared to the national average.

"From the beginning, it was clear that Onyx and Toyota Boshoku America wanted to go above and beyond to set a new standard for solar development that included local jobs and job training," said Alyssa Martin, President of Nelnet Renewable Energy. "The project represents a replicable model for how other manufacturers can meet their energy needs while minimizing environmental impact."

About Onyx Renewables

Onyx Renewables is helping companies create the bridge from today's clean energy reality to tomorrow's possibilities. A leading provider of clean energy solutions nationwide, Onyx's approach ensures expert guidance at every step for our commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. From solar energy and storage to EV charging and beyond, Onyx leverages its wide-ranging industry expertise to develop, finance, construct, own and operate projects, transforming energy and regulatory complexities into simple clean energy solutions that reduce emissions and provide economic savings for our customers. Onyx also partners with developers and EPCs to support, fund, and acquire clean energy projects. For more information, visit .

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku, one of the world's premium interior systems suppliers and filter manufacturers, develops and produces interior, filtration, and powertrain components. With world headquarters in Kariya City, Japan, Toyota Boshoku Corporation owns Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. (TBA) based in Erlanger, Kentucky. TBA and its affiliates employ over 14,000 Team Members in 23 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. TBA Group is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems, which include seat, door trim, headliner, substrate, and carpet in addition to air and oil filters for a variety of customers such as Toyota, BMW, and Subaru. For more information, visit .

About Nelnet Renewable Energy

Nelnet Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI ), is a full-service engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm specializing in commercial and small utility-scale solar projects. Backed by the financial strength of its publicly traded parent, Nelnet Renewable Energy delivers turnkey solar solutions that include in-house design, construction, and post-installation services, along with expertise in navigating incentives and financial structuring. The company also supports co-investment opportunities through its affiliated tax equity platform, helping partners achieve competitive returns on impact-driven projects. With a focus on quality, transparency, and long-term value, Nelnet Renewable Energy serves businesses, schools, municipalities, and developers across the country. Learn more at nelnetenergy .

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an impact-driven Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With over 7 GW of projects across 38 states, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in. For more information, visit .

