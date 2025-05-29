Greenwich-Based Family Office And Mixton Capital Partners Launch Programmatic Venture With 100-Unit Multifamily Acquisition In Boerne, TX
BOERNE, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixton Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm, and Inverlochy Capital Management, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based family office, have acquired a 100-unit garden-style multifamily property at 125 Crosspoint Road in Boerne, Texas. Built in 2000, the community will be rebranded as Crosspoint Oaks at Boerne and represents a compelling value-add opportunity in one of the San Antonio MSA's fastest-growing submarkets.
This marks the first acquisition under a new programmatic joint venture between Mixton and Inverlochy, which plans to invest up to $100 million in multifamily properties across Texas and the broader Sun Belt. Initial target markets include Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas–Fort Worth.
"Northwest San Antonio's fundamentals-strong schools, population growth, and limited new supply-make it an ideal market for long-term multifamily investment," said William Rojas, Managing Partner of Mixton. "Crosspoint Oaks fits our strategy of acquiring well-located, underperforming assets priced below replacement cost."
Formerly known as TRG Investments, Mixton rebranded in 2025 to reflect its broader focus on value-add multifamily acquisitions and integrated operations across the Western U.S. This is the first acquisition under the new name.
"We're excited to partner with Mixton and launch this long-term platform," said Ross Cumming, Principal of Inverlochy. "This is the first of many strategic acquisitions aligned with our vision to deliver strong returns while enhancing property quality in high-growth markets."
Crosspoint Oaks includes a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with access to local retail, major employers, and regional connectivity via I-10. Planned improvements include rebranding, exterior and interior renovations, and amenity upgrades-such as a gym, dog park, playground, and BBQ area by the pool.
Anterra Management Corporation, a leading Texas multifamily operator, will provide property management services.
About Mixton Capital Partners
Mixton Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring, repositioning, and managing value-add multifamily communities across the Western U.S. Founded by William and Steven Rojas, Mixton combines institutional experience with entrepreneurial execution to deliver financial and community impact.
About Inverlochy Capital Management
Inverlochy is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based family office focused on private real estate investments across the U.S., partnering with best-in-class operators to pursue multifamily, industrial, and opportunistic strategies in high-growth markets.
Media Contact:
William Rojas
Managing Partner
Mixton Capital Partners
[email protected]
