Clarios Joins Military Spouse Employment Partnership To Support Military Families
-
Clarios partners with the U.S. Department of Defense's MSEP to expand career opportunities for military spouses.
The partnership supports the company's broader commitment to inclusive hiring and military community engagement.
GLENDALE, Wis., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios , a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has joined the U.S. Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to supporting military families through meaningful career opportunities.
The MSEP program connects military spouses with employers who are dedicated to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining them. As a newly approved MSEP partner, Clarios will leverage this collaboration to connect with military spouse talent nationwide, offering roles at manufacturing facilities as well as remote opportunities designed to meet the unique needs of military families.
Elizabeth Powers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Clarios, emphasized the company's values: "We are inspired by the resilience and sacrifices of military spouses. Through this partnership, we can connect them to the great jobs that Clarios has to offer."
Dean Nemecek, Talent Acquisition Program Manager for Military and Veteran Hiring at Clarios, added: "This is a meaningful milestone in our broader veteran and military hiring strategy. We're proud to honor the strength and resilience of military spouses and highlight our commitment to this community."
For more information about Clarios and our support for military families, please visit our veteran careers page or explore MSEP opportunities at href="" rel="nofollow" militaryonesourc .
About Clarios
Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.
SOURCE ClariosWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment