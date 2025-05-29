Clarios Joins Military Spouse Employment Partnership To Support Military Families



Clarios partners with the U.S. Department of Defense's MSEP to expand career opportunities for military spouses. The partnership supports the company's broader commitment to inclusive hiring and military community engagement.

GLENDALE, Wis., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios , a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has joined the U.S. Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to supporting military families through meaningful career opportunities.

The MSEP program connects military spouses with employers who are dedicated to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining them. As a newly approved MSEP partner, Clarios will leverage this collaboration to connect with military spouse talent nationwide, offering roles at manufacturing facilities as well as remote opportunities designed to meet the unique needs of military families.

Elizabeth Powers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Clarios, emphasized the company's values: "We are inspired by the resilience and sacrifices of military spouses. Through this partnership, we can connect them to the great jobs that Clarios has to offer."

Dean Nemecek, Talent Acquisition Program Manager for Military and Veteran Hiring at Clarios, added: "This is a meaningful milestone in our broader veteran and military hiring strategy. We're proud to honor the strength and resilience of military spouses and highlight our commitment to this community."

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

