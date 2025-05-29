UNA Health Introduces UNA AIR: Revolutionizing Candidate Remediation In Healthcare
" UNA AIR is designed to drastically improve the onboarding process while ensuring the highest standards of clinical competency, " said Ron Gonzalez, CEO of UNA Health . " By providing instant remediation, we empower candidates to address their knowledge gaps directly-resulting in a more confident, capable, and compliant healthcare workforce. "
In addition to improving learning outcomes, UNA AIR dramatically reduces the administrative burden on healthcare organizations. The platform automates exam scheduling and remediation cycles, allowing candidates to retest and requalify with zero manual intervention.
At launch, UNA AIR supports real-time remediation for the following 10 high-demand clinical exams:
RN Pharmacology
CNA
Long Term Care RN
Behavioral Health RN
Medical Surgical RN
LPN/LVN
Operating Room RN
Medical Assistant
Clinic RN
Dysrhythmia General
Within 30 days of launch, support will expand to an additional 11 exams, including:
MRI Tech
Corrections RN
ER PEDS RN
Clinic RN
PICU RN
CVICU RN
PEDS RN
Respiratory Tech
Physical Therapist
Behavioral Health RN
Behavioral Health Tech
UNA AIR will be available starting June 2 to hospital networks, staffing agencies, and healthcare professionals seeking to improve onboarding efficiency, reduce time-to-fill, and ensure clinical excellence across their workforce.
About UNA Health
UNA Health offers a suite of mobile-first solutions purpose-built for hospital networks, staffing agencies, and healthcare professionals. From credentialing and compliance to clinical readiness and onboarding, UNA is redefining connected hiring in healthcare. With decades of experience and a growing ecosystem of integrations, UNA is helping the industry move faster, smarter, and with greater transparency.
