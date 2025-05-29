UNA Health Introduces UNA AIR: Revolutionizing Candidate Remediation In Healthcare

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UNA AIR tackles one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare staffing: candidate readiness. By identifying knowledge gaps during clinical testing and delivering targeted "content snacks"-bite-sized, educational refreshers-UNA AIR improves retake success rates and accelerates time-to-placement. Healthcare professionals receive immediate feedback on incorrect answers, enabling them to address deficiencies in real time and return to the hiring pipeline more quickly.

" UNA AIR is designed to drastically improve the onboarding process while ensuring the highest standards of clinical competency, " said Ron Gonzalez, CEO of UNA Health . " By providing instant remediation, we empower candidates to address their knowledge gaps directly-resulting in a more confident, capable, and compliant healthcare workforce. "

In addition to improving learning outcomes, UNA AIR dramatically reduces the administrative burden on healthcare organizations. The platform automates exam scheduling and remediation cycles, allowing candidates to retest and requalify with zero manual intervention.

At launch, UNA AIR supports real-time remediation for the following 10 high-demand clinical exams:



RN Pharmacology

CNA

Long Term Care RN

Behavioral Health RN

Medical Surgical RN

LPN/LVN

Operating Room RN

Medical Assistant

Clinic RN Dysrhythmia General

Within 30 days of launch, support will expand to an additional 11 exams, including:



MRI Tech

Corrections RN

ER PEDS RN

Clinic RN

PICU RN

CVICU RN

PEDS RN

Respiratory Tech

Physical Therapist

Behavioral Health RN Behavioral Health Tech

UNA AIR will be available starting June 2 to hospital networks, staffing agencies, and healthcare professionals seeking to improve onboarding efficiency, reduce time-to-fill, and ensure clinical excellence across their workforce.

About UNA Health

UNA Health offers a suite of mobile-first solutions purpose-built for hospital networks, staffing agencies, and healthcare professionals. From credentialing and compliance to clinical readiness and onboarding, UNA is redefining connected hiring in healthcare. With decades of experience and a growing ecosystem of integrations, UNA is helping the industry move faster, smarter, and with greater transparency.

