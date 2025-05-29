Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNA Health Introduces UNA AIR: Revolutionizing Candidate Remediation In Healthcare

2025-05-29 10:01:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UNA AIR tackles one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare staffing: candidate readiness. By identifying knowledge gaps during clinical testing and delivering targeted "content snacks"-bite-sized, educational refreshers-UNA AIR improves retake success rates and accelerates time-to-placement. Healthcare professionals receive immediate feedback on incorrect answers, enabling them to address deficiencies in real time and return to the hiring pipeline more quickly.

" UNA AIR is designed to drastically improve the onboarding process while ensuring the highest standards of clinical competency, " said Ron Gonzalez, CEO of UNA Health . " By providing instant remediation, we empower candidates to address their knowledge gaps directly-resulting in a more confident, capable, and compliant healthcare workforce. "

In addition to improving learning outcomes, UNA AIR dramatically reduces the administrative burden on healthcare organizations. The platform automates exam scheduling and remediation cycles, allowing candidates to retest and requalify with zero manual intervention.

At launch, UNA AIR supports real-time remediation for the following 10 high-demand clinical exams:

  • RN Pharmacology
  • CNA
  • Long Term Care RN
  • Behavioral Health RN
  • Medical Surgical RN
  • LPN/LVN
  • Operating Room RN
  • Medical Assistant
  • Clinic RN
  • Dysrhythmia General

Within 30 days of launch, support will expand to an additional 11 exams, including:

  • MRI Tech
  • Corrections RN
  • ER PEDS RN
  • Clinic RN
  • PICU RN
  • CVICU RN
  • PEDS RN
  • Respiratory Tech
  • Physical Therapist
  • Behavioral Health RN
  • Behavioral Health Tech

UNA AIR will be available starting June 2 to hospital networks, staffing agencies, and healthcare professionals seeking to improve onboarding efficiency, reduce time-to-fill, and ensure clinical excellence across their workforce.

To learn more about UNA AIR, visit .

About UNA Health

UNA Health offers a suite of mobile-first solutions purpose-built for hospital networks, staffing agencies, and healthcare professionals. From credentialing and compliance to clinical readiness and onboarding, UNA is redefining connected hiring in healthcare. With decades of experience and a growing ecosystem of integrations, UNA is helping the industry move faster, smarter, and with greater transparency.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE UNA Health, Inc

