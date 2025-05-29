Content Meets Data: Metricool Collaborates With Adobe Express To Connect Creative Workflow With Social Media Analytics

The new collaboration enables marketers and social media managers to seamlessly create creative content and measure performance without switching platforms, saving time and streamlining workflows

MADRID, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metricoo , a global social media management platform, today announced its integration with Adobe Express , Adobe's quick and easy content creation tool. This collaboration enables both Metricool and Adobe Express users to effortlessly transition from creating compelling visual content to analyzing its performance impact across social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

The partnership brings Metricool social analytics capabilities to Adobe Express customers through a new add-on. In addition, Adobe Express capabilities will be integrated directly into the Metricool platform. Together, the companies are bringing Adobe Express' industry-leading creative capabilities and Metricool's robust social media analytics and scheduling capabilities to help customers across both platforms save valuable time while gaining deeper performance insights.

"By connecting social media accounts directly to Adobe Express, users will gain access to Metricool's full suite of analytics tools, including engagement tracking, post scheduling, competitor monitoring, and comprehensive reporting-all without leaving the platform," said Juan Pablo Tejela , CEO and co-founder of Metricool. "This integration eliminates workflow silos and empowers marketers to make faster, data-driven decisions that enhance social media performance."

Adobe Express brings together the best of Adobe's industry-leading creative technologies like PhotoShop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, a massive library of professional creative assets and generative AI that's safe for commercial use into an app that's easy for everyone to use to create stand-out content – regardless of their experience or background.

"The new Metricool add-on in Adobe Express makes it easier and faster for our customers to create and publish high-impact social content that helps grow their business," said Aubrey Cattell, VP Developer Platform & Partner Ecosystem. "By benchmarking against competitors, analyzing top-performing content across channels, and gaining clarity on which platforms and content types drive the best results, it's never been easier for our customers to create scroll-stopping content that drives business outcomes."

Key benefits of the Metricool and Adobe Express collaboration include:



Seamless transition from content creation to performance analysis

Comprehensive social media analytics dashboard including top-performing posts, best times to post, top-performing hashtags, and engagement rates across platforms to help inform creative and social strategies

Time savings by reducing platform switching

Data-driven optimization of creative content Streamlined reporting capabilities for agencies and teams

This integration exemplifies the convergence of creative design and digital marketing analytics and paves the way for a more efficient, integrated approach to content management.

About Metricool

Metricool is a global social media and online ad management platform that serves more than 2 million professionals, agencies, and brands in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, and Latin America. They help social media managers simplify tasks, automate processes, and unify tools to plan and execute successful campaigns. Metricool is a trusted partner of global brands including Louis Vuitton, David Guetta, Adidas, H&M, Costco, etc. To learn more, visit metricool .

SOURCE Metricool

