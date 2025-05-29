Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual And Special Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“ Sienna ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2025 (the“ Meeting” ). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 8, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Barbara Bellissimo 38,120,866 99.05 367,013 0.95 Paul Boniferro 38,176,534 99.19 311,345 0.81 Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody 34,888,362 90.65 3,599,517 9.35 Nitin Jain 38,154,150 99.13 333,729 0.87 Shelly Jamieson 37,707,469 97.97 780,409 2.03 Brian Johnston 38,057,867 98.88 430,012 1.12 Stephen Sender 34,859,435 90.57 3,628,444 9.43



Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at .

About Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

...