Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual And Special Meeting
Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|No.
|%
|No.
|%
|Barbara Bellissimo
|38,120,866
|99.05
|367,013
|0.95
|Paul Boniferro
|38,176,534
|99.19
|311,345
|0.81
|Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody
|34,888,362
|90.65
|3,599,517
|9.35
|Nitin Jain
|38,154,150
|99.13
|333,729
|0.87
|Shelly Jamieson
|37,707,469
|97.97
|780,409
|2.03
|Brian Johnston
|38,057,867
|98.88
|430,012
|1.12
|Stephen Sender
|34,859,435
|90.57
|3,628,444
|9.43
About Sienna Senior Living Inc.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .
For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030
...
