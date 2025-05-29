Guadalajara Convention And Visitors Bureau Shares 2025 PRIDE Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From parades and live performances to art showcases and cultural festivals, this LGBTQ+ friendly city welcomes the world to experience its inclusive heart







Guadalajara hosts one of Latin America's top Pride Parades that welcomes an average 100,000 guests from across the world each year.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The birthplace of iconic heritage including mariachi, tequila and charrería, Guadalajara is renowned as a premier destination for inclusive travel and home to one of the largest Pride festivals in Latin America. With a dynamic calendar of events slated for June 7 – 14, 2025, the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau shares some of the city's most anticipated celebrations that spotlight the Mexican city's thriving community of LGBTQ+ owned businesses and deep commitment to equality.

Pride Week Events

Guadalajara Pride 2025 will feature two major parades. On Saturday, June 7, the Marcha del Orgullo GDL steps off at 3 p.m. from the statue of La Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare, and moves through the city under the theme“Breaking Barriers, Building Dreams,” with a focus on accessibility and inclusion for LGBTQ+ individuals with disabilities. The official Guadalajara Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 14, starting at 3:00p.m. This special edition of the march will begin at Andador Alcalde in downtown and conclude at the iconic Minerva roundabout around 10:00p.m. For the first time ever, this year's parade is designed as a sunset celebration and is primed to be one of the most memorable yet. Attendees can look forward to an amazing concert and surprises throughout the route and enjoy the evening at the Pride Fair at the Arcos Minerva parks.

Between both parades, a week of cultural programming takes place across the city, including art exhibitions, film screenings, panel discussions and nightlife. A standout is the Marica Festival , running June 13-14 at the Roxy Room, showcasing live music and performances that bring together the LGBTQ+ community and allies in celebration.

A Leading Destination for LGBTQ+ Travelers

Guadalajara's emergence as a leading destination for inclusive travel is supported by meaningful policies and national recognition. State-level anti-discrimination protections and marriage equality have helped shape a welcoming environment. In 2018, the state introduced the role of Director of Sexual Diversity to further support LGBTQ+ residents and visitors. With continued backing on national levels and strong community leadership, the city attracts travelers seeking both culture and inclusion.

The city is also home to more than 50 LGBTQ+ businesses, from bars and cafés to boutiques and salons, most of which are in Zona Centro along Avenida Prisciliano Sanchez. In 2023, Guadalajara made international headlines as a co-host of the Gay Games XI , the world's largest LGBTQ+ sporting and cultural event. The city also maintains membership in the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA) , underscoring its commitment to safe and inclusive travel.

“Guadalajara is an international reference point for LGBTQ+ travelers thanks to progressive efforts and authentic partnerships with like-minded organizations that have enhanced the visibility of this vibrant community,” said Gustavo Staufert, CEO of the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau.“We want travelers of all orientations and all corners of the world to experience our inclusive sporting events, museums, galleries, and nightlife, because Guadalajara is a city that takes great pride in creating spaces where everyone feels welcomed and celebrated.”

Faces and Places Behind Guadalajara's LGBTQ+ Scene

Guadalajara's LGBTQ+ culture is driven by local artists and entrepreneurs who have built spaces that reflect the city's creative energy. Among them is Alex Serratos, an advocate and business owner who helped secure Guadalajara's role as a co-host of the Gay Games XI. His ventures include Antiturista , a socially focused city guide spotlighting LGBTQ+ owned and friendly businesses and tours, as well as the welcoming restaurants Banda Pizza and Peligro al Fondo , which is especially popular for its weekly drag shows and weekend nightlife.

Guadalajara is also home to a thriving drag scene, with queens like Jenary Bloom and Horacio Potasio, who appeared on Drag Race México, and Cristian Peralta, winner of the show's first season. Venues such as Xiquito Baresito host standout drag performances, showcasing local talent.

For more information about Guadalajara, please visit .

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced, and Tlaquepaque, home of exquisite artisanal crafts and shops; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean. Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

