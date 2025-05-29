Ureteroscope Market To Hit USD 2.09 Billion By 2032, Driven By Minimally Invasive Urology Trends And Technological Advancements SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong Growth in U.S. Market with Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Rising Kidney Stone Procedures Fuel National and Global Demand for Flexible and Single-Use Ureteroscopes. Austin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ureteroscope Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Global Ureteroscope Market was USD 1.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to be USD 2.09 billion by 2032 with a CAGR growth of 5.86% between 2025 and 2032. Market growth is mainly triggered by the increasing incidence of urological conditions, including kidney stones and urothelial cancer, and the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments. Development in flexible and disposable ureteroscopes, and improved imaging devices, are also driving the market.

Market Overview The increasing number of endourology procedures and rising awareness among urologists are playing a crucial role in driving the market forward. Both public and private health care systems globally are investing in sophisticated endourological instruments to enhance clinical outcome and decrease hospital stays. In the US, the ureteroscope market was USD 0.38 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth is triggered by a high rate of kidney stone surgeries, healthy reimbursement policies, and the presence of established players looking for digital and disposable ureteroscope technologies.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.33 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.09 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Product (Flexible, Semi-flexible, and Rigid)

By Application (Urolithiasis, Urolithial Cancer, and Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others)

Segment Insights

By Product:

Flexible ureteroscopes dominated more than 58% of the market share in 2024. Due to their better maneuverability and high-definition imaging, they are the first choice for difficult procedures in the upper urinary tract. On the other hand, semi-flexible ureteroscopes are growing the most rapidly with their high flexibility and cost-effectiveness, particularly for mid-ureter treatments.

By Application:

Urolithiasis held more than 64% of the market share in 2024, driven by the growing prevalence of kidney stones across the globe. Ureteroscopes, combined with laser lithotripsy, provide a proven solution for fragmentation and extraction of stones. Urothelial cancer will continue to be the most rapid-growing application, fueled by improved diagnosis and rising use of endoscopic surveillance. Surgeons are now using high-definition flexible scopes more frequently for better visualization of upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC).

By End User:

The market was dominated by hospitals with 61% share in 2024. Their extensive infrastructure, access to expertise, and investment potential make it easier for widespread use of advanced ureteroscope systems. Specialty clinics are expected to increase at a high growth rate owing to their specialization in outpatient services, quicker service delivery, and increased usage of single-use digital ureteroscopes.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the market in 2024, driven by developed healthcare infrastructure, elevated procedural volume, and sustained R&D. Encouraging reimbursement policies and early acceptance of innovative ureteroscope technologies further supported regional dominance.

Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest rate, with strong expansion expected up to 2032. Rising levels of awareness of urological health, growing medical tourism, and increased healthcare infrastructure investments in nations such as China, India, and Japan are fueling the growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



Olympus Corporation

Stryker

KARL STORZ

Richard Wolf GmbH

PENTAX Medical

Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc.

AED.MD

Boston Scientific

Prosurg Inc.

Dornier MedTech Other Players

Recent Developments

March 2025: The NAVIUS system was launched, providing real-time 3D navigation and imaging overlays to optimize ureteroscopic procedures.

April 2024: Olympus gained FDA 510(k) clearance for its RenaFlex Single-Use Flexible Ureteroscope, intended to enhance diagnostic and therapeutic results.

January 2024: KARL STORZ introduced the Flex-X2s, a digital flexible ureteroscope with a thin profile and more deflection capability.

Major Statistics



Urolithiasis occurs in approximately 12% of men and 6% of women worldwide, creating demand for ureteroscopic procedures.

More than 800,000 ureteroscopy procedures were conducted in North America in 2023.

Asia Pacific experienced a year-over-year increase of 17% in kidney stone endoscopic procedures.

Over 1.4 million ureteroscope units were utilized in 2023 worldwide. Single-use ureteroscope utilization increased by 35%, especially in U.S. outpatient and European private healthcare facilities.

