Industrial Asset Management Market To Hit USD 654.30 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Demand For Predictive Maintenance And Iot-Driven Asset Optimization SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 156.36 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 654.30 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 17.29% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Segments
| . By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)
. By Asset Type (Returnable Transport Assets, Manufacturing Assets, IT Asset, Others)
|Key Growth Drivers
|Industrial Asset Management Transformed by IoT, AI, and Predictive Analytics for Enhanced Efficiency, Reduced Downtime, and Cost Optimization.
Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Industrial Asset Management Market, Make an Enquiry Now@
By Component: Services Lead, Software Grows Fastest
In 2023, the services segment dominated the market and accounted for 40% of revenue share, as organizations increasingly need consulting, implementation, and support during IAM solution deployment across complex industrial environments. With businesses progressively moving away from legacy systems, there will always be a need for specific managed services and maintenance systems.
The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. As AI and cloud lie at the core of every trending software solution, real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, and mobile asset tracking will become a possibility. In the next few years, we will see huge adoption of software platforms among SMEs, due to scalability and automation 'carrots'.
By Asset Type: Manufacturing Assets Dominate, Transport Assets Grow Fastest
The manufacturing assets segment dominated the market and accounted for 38% of revenue share in 2023, as asset monitoring and predictive maintenance are widely implemented across factories and production units. Smart Sensor integration and prediction diagnostics are extremely advantageous in this segment due to the requirements of reducing unplanned downtime and discovering possibilities of enhancing performance and utilization of machinery components.
The Returnable Transport Assets segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in global logistics, growing complexity in supply chains, and booming e-commerce are driving the demand for improved traceability and lifecycle management of returnable assets. This segment is estimated to be driven by the adoption of RFID and IoT in tracking these assets.
Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Industrial Asset Management Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@
By Region: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest
The North America IAM market was the highest revenue-generating region in 2023, owing to early adoption of technologies, strong presence of leading vendors, and huge investments in industrial automation. Enterprises in the U.S. have here for years back making a lot of efforts for years to optimize performance and compliance command across either manufacturing, oil & gas, and BFSI.
The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to gain the maximum CAGR during the predicted period, owing to industrialization, digital transformation, and the increasing benefit of the government support for smart manufacturing initiatives. Major growth centers such as China, India, and Japan are fast developing advanced infrastructure, and their industrial base is gradually expanding.
Recent Developments in 2024
- April 2024 – ABB launched its latest Ability Genix APM Suite, enhancing AI-driven predictive asset analytics for manufacturing industries. February 2024 – Schneider Electric partnered with Aveva to upgrade asset management in the energy and utility sectors using unified digital platforms. March 2024 – IBM introduced new capabilities in the Maximo Application Suite, focusing on integration with AI-powered maintenance in heavy industries.
Access Complete Report Details of Industrial Asset Management Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Industrial Asset Management Market Segmentation, By Asset Type
8. Industrial Asset Management Market Segmentation, By Component
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment