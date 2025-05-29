Tatari Appoints Raïssa Nébié As SVP Of Finance To Accelerate Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Twitch finance leader joins Tatari as company positions for next phase of expansion and market leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , the leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across convergent TV, today announced the appointment of Raïssa Nébié as Senior Vice President of Finance. Nébié joins Tatari from Twitch (an Amazon subsidiary), where she held key finance leadership roles during a period of rapid scale and operational evolution.

With more than 275 employees across offices in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles, Tatari works with hundreds of brands, enterprise marketers, and top-tier agencies. This new hire signals Tatari's intent to scale with discipline and ambition as it eyes its next major growth phase.

“Raïssa brings the right combination of operational rigor, high-growth experience, and strategic foresight to help us capitalize on the momentum we've built and guide us through our next chapter,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO and Co-Founder of Tatari.

“Her experience in scaling organizations and navigating complex financial transactions will be invaluable as we evaluate opportunities for strategic investment, potential acquisitions, and future capital market activities.”

At Twitch, Nébié most recently served as VP of Finance, overseeing the company's FP&A, Strategy and Corporate Development functions. She brings deep experience in strategic finance, private equity, and M&A, having held senior roles at Google, ICV Partners, Lehman Brothers, and JP Morgan. Her approach blends rigorous financial analysis with a deep understanding of the technology landscape, making her a strategic addition to Tatari's executive leadership team.

Tatari's 2025 Momentum

Tatari continues to deliver exceptional growth and innovation, building on a record-setting 2024 in which the company outperformed the market with 52% growth in streaming and 20% growth in linear ad spend year-over-year, resulting in 34% overall net revenue growth. Raïssa's appointment comes on the heels of a strong start to 2025 for Tatari, including:



Q1 revenue growth up 20% year-over-year

Continued customer expansion, with 100 new direct brand clients and 15 new agency clients year-to-date, as well as numerous small businesses onboarded through Kevin O'Leary's WonderAds

Accelerated adoption of Tatari's self-serve platform and AI-powered TV media planning engine Strategic hiring, including Mark Weiler to lead a 90-person engineering team focused on building the industry's most advanced TV advertising infrastructure.

“The growth Tatari has experienced thus far, without any venture capital investment, is quite rare, but to also be profitable for eight consecutive years is almost unheard of,” said Raissa Nebié.“Tatari is redefining what's possible in TV advertising by building the foundational technology that connects brands, agencies, and publishers in entirely new ways. I'm excited to join a company that is not only delivering measurable results for customers today, but is also just beginning to unlock the full potential of AI and data science to shape the future of our industry.”

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Calm, Tecovas, and Chime. Tatari has been recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Most Innovative TV ad tech by AdExchanger, and Best CTV ad platform by Digiday. Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv.

Media contact:

...