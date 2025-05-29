Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Launches First Fully Redesigned Store In Charleston, South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURANGO, Colo., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the“Company”,“we”, or“RMCF”), America's ChocolatierTM and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first fully redesigned store, located at 415 King Street in the heart of Charleston, South Carolina. The new location opens to the public on June 3, 2025, marking the Company's first presence in the state and signaling the beginning of a nationwide transformation of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory brand.

Owned and operated by seasoned franchisees Ross and Mackenzie Theesen, alongside Charleston local and day-to-day operator Mike Hill, the new store brings RMCF's renowned premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples, and handcrafted confections to one of the most iconic and historic shopping districts in the Southeast. This is Ross and Mackenzie's fifth RMCF location, underscoring their deep commitment to the brand and its future. Together, the team brings a blend of multi-unit franchise experience and local insight to support RMCF's expansion into South Carolina.

“We are honored to bring the reimagined Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory experience to Charleston,” said Ross Theesen.“The energy on King Street is incredible, and we're excited to open more RMCF stores across South Carolina with a fresh look that matches the quality of our confections. Being part of the brand's evolution has been exciting, and we're proud to help lead the way with this flagship location.”

The Charleston store is the first in the company's system to fully embody RMCF's new identity -including a reimagined store design, updated logo, fresh packaging, and an elevated brand color palette-all reflecting a new look and feel that aligns with the Company's vision for the future. Inside, customers will experience a welcoming, modern aesthetic that blends the whimsical nature of chocolate with a refined retail space designed for gifting, indulgence, and memorable moments.

This opening is part of a sweeping national rebrand effort by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory that will refresh nearly 150 locations across the U.S., in addition to nearly 100 co-branded stores with Cold Stone Creamery. The transformation also extends to RMCF's E-Commerce channels, which will soon relaunch with a redesigned website, updated imagery, and a cohesive new brand message.

Charleston was selected for this flagship launch due to its rich cultural heritage, strong tourism and culinary prominence, making it the perfect setting to introduce the next generation of America's Chocolatier. As part of the Company's broader growth strategy, RMCF is targeting major metropolitan areas to expand its premium retail footprint, with long-term goals of exceeding $100 million in annual retail sales.

The Charleston location will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The Company invites you to explore the newly redesigned store and enjoy its full assortment of handcrafted chocolates and confections.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America's ChocolatierTM, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

...