Brisa Wins Silver Telly Award For Excellence In Documentary Filmmaking

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abundance Studios® is proud to announce that Brisa, a powerful and deeply moving documentary from Emmy® Award-Winning Director Nick Nanton, has been honored with a Silver Telly Award, one of the industry's most respected accolades for video and television excellence.

Brisa tells the remarkable true story of Brisa De Angulo Losada, a Bolivian woman who survived sexual abuse and courageously took on an entire legal system to fight for justice-not just for herself, but for survivors across Latin America and around the world. The film has resonated with audiences and critics alike for its raw emotional impact and its unflinching exploration of one woman's fight to spark systemic change.

“This award means a great deal to everyone involved,” said Nick Nanton, director and producer.“But more than anything, it's a tribute to Brisa herself-her bravery, her voice, and her unwavering fight for justice.”

The documentary was recently featured by Collider and was shortlisted for the 2024 IDA Documentary Awards, continuing to gain momentum as a vital and timely story of personal courage and global impact.

The Telly Awards, now in their 46th year, honor excellence in video and television across all screens. The Silver Telly places Brisa among the top-tier of global documentary storytelling.

Brisa was made possible thanks to the contributions of Abundance Studios® Producers and Executive Producers.

Executive Producers: Nick Nanton, Nick Ruff, Brian Norton, Mark Evans, Deena Evans, Peter D'Arruda, Chuck McDowell, Didi Wong, Chris Wiser, Kevin Hodes, Wayne Pernell, Jennifer Perri, Pat Ziemer, Fred Rouse, Paul Peters, Julie Meates, Richard Tyler, Francis X. Astorino, Bryan Gallinger, Kimberly Ku, Kathleen Forrest, Gwen Medved, Susan Rucker, Mike Lockwood, and Suzanne Nakano

Producers: Katie Tschopp, Craig Lack, Gary Marriage Jr., George McCranie, Charlie Epstein, Ryan Chute, Bobby Davidowitz, Kerin Cagle, Ray Seggern

Special thanks to:

The Breeze of Hope Foundation, The Rescue Fund, Brisa De Angulo Losada, and Parker Palmer

About Abundance Studios®:

Abundance Studios® is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is composed of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.

About Astonish Entertainment®:

Astonish Entertainment is a purpose-driven film studio dedicated to crafting impactful, emotionally resonant stories that inspire and drive meaningful change. Focused on elevating voices that are often underrepresented, Astonish collaborates with visionary storytellers, producers, and advocates to bring stories of resilience, justice, and hope to audiences worldwide. With a commitment to creating films that not only entertain but also educate and empower, Astonish Entertainment continues to champion projects that spark conversations and foster a more empathetic world.



Katie Tschopp

Astonish Entertainment

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.