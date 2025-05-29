ORANGE BIOMED NAMED 'COMPANY TO WATCH' AT ADA 2025, BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY SELECTED FOR INNOVATION HUB PRESENTATION

Microfluidic-based technology showcase on lab-quality at-home testing comes to Chicago ahead of M.A.P. Your Health Chicago city-wide event in August

- Dr. Unghyeon Ko, Co-Founder and President of Orange BiomedSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Biomed -the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, dedicated to improving access and accuracy in chronic condition care-has been selected to present at the Innovation Hub during the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions. Orange Biomed is scheduled to present a featured session on Saturday, June 21, from 2:40–3:00 PM (CT), demonstrating how their breakthrough technology aims to provide millions of Americans, especially those lacking access to primary care, with lab-quality testing directly at home, helping reduce the long-term risks of diabetes complications. Orange Biomed recently launched M.A.P. Your Health-a nationwide campaign aimed at empowering community members to monitor their risk factors for chronic disease-and is set to host the first local Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair in partnership with Chicago healthcare leaders in August.“Numerous clinical studies show that consistently monitoring A1C is critical for reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications. However, many people fail to undergo regular A1C testing,” shared Dr. Unghyeon Ko, Co-Founder and President of Orange Biomed.“Accessibility to diagnostics remains a significant barrier for 47% of the global population, and over 34 million Americans living in primary care deserts. Yet the inherent limitations of conventional biochemical A1C measurement methods have hindered efforts to improve accessibility without sacrificing accuracy.”Orange Biomed's selection qualifies them as a“Company to Watch” at the world's largest diabetes conference. The session, titled“Solving HbA1c Monitoring Challenges: Bringing Lab-Level Accuracy to the Home,” will highlight how the OBM rapid A1c device uses a novel microfluidic approach to serve as an alternative to traditional lab-based testing. From 2:40–3:00 PM, Orange Biomed leadership will demonstrate how their technology analyzes individual red blood cells, eliminating common sampling errors that can affect result accuracy, along with other insights into their new approach. Attend the session using the ADA conference Online Planner here.“To fundamentally resolve the accessibility issue of A1C testing, a completely new measurement approach is required. Orange Biomed is addressing this challenge by developing an innovative A1C technology-a breakthrough microfluidics-based device, in addition to launching a national movement to mobilize communities to develop proactive care approaches,” added Dr. Ko.Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange Biomed, further expanded on the movement by sharing,“We'll return to Chicago this August for our first local M.A.P. Your Health event-part of our broader mission to equip local communities with the knowledge and tools to proactively reduce the risk of chronic diseases. At ADA, we'll highlight current gaps in health management and how innovative tools can help close them, empowering people to live healthier, longer lives. Our technology is one of many in development that aims to bridge healthcare access gaps. We envision a world where anyone can test their risks, accurately, anywhere.” Reach out to get involved in the M.A.P. Your Health movement:About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management, including OBM rapid A1c.The global impact of OBM rapid A1c was recognized in 2024 when the Korean Hospital Association honored it with the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology conducting single-cell analysis.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more:About the“M.A.P. Your Health” CampaignOrange Biomed, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders, is the flagship sponsor of“M.A.P. Your Health”-a nationwide campaign dedicated to empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk factors for chronic diseases.M.A.P. stands for Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent the risk of long-term complications.Through this campaign, Orange Biomed aims to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications by raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, regularly monitor their A1C, and use critical tools and resources to safeguard their long-term well-being.Take action today:

