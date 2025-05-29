9 Years & Counting: Urban Group Realty Once Again Receives Threebestrated® Award For 2025 As Burlington's Top Realtors

Urban Group Realty

- RyanBURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Group Realty is the embodiment of dedication meeting excellence. Their market expertise, wealth of industry knowledge, and innovative practices have always served as a valuable source for their clients who hire them. The Urban Group Team always strives to guarantee unparalleled real estate experiences that stand out and exceed their clients' expectations. Over the years, their hard work and dedication have garnered them numerous recognitions. Most recently, the team has won yet another accolade from ThreeBestRated, marking their ninth consecutive win as a top real estate agent in Burlington.“It is quite an honour for us,” shared Ryan, co-founder of the Urban Group Realty.“It's actually been nine years in a row that we have been selected. We feel pretty good about that.”What Takes Urban Group Realty to these Heights?Founded and led by a dynamic couple - Ryan and Vicky- Urban Group Realty is a boutique real estate firm that is backed by Keller Williams Luxury International, the world's largest and most productive real estate company. Urban Group is certified luxury home marketing specialists. They have been assisting buyers, sellers and investors across Ontario with all their real estate needs.Ryan and Vicky started their journey into real estate by renovating homes and managing rental properties in their early twenties. During those formative times, their curiosity to know about the nuances of real estate projects led them to gain invaluable insights and hands-on experience, which laid the foundation for their success as real estate agents.“We were quite passionate and critical about how our own projects were executed, marketed and negotiated. So that was a lot of great personal experience that we were able to bring forward and put to work for our clients.”>> Customer-Oriented Approach: Urban Group Realty focuses on a result-driven strategy to deliver exceptional services and achieve the most favorable outcomes for their clients. Whether it is selling a property or finding the right one, they aim to make the real estate process as easy as possible by handling every aspect of the process on their own-from initial preparation to closing day. This allows their clients to remain stress-free.>> A Powerhouse of Networks: Urban Group Realty collaborates with top professionals across various fields. Their network includes top stagers, cleaners, photographers, videographers, and virtual tour specialists. This helps them to ensure an exceptional attention to detail in every aspect of the process that results in competitive prices and maximized sales.>> A Hunt for Opportunity: The experience and deep industry knowledge are key to their success. But Urban Group Realty doesn't stop with that. They seek every opportunity to improve their services and better serve their clients in the competitive real estate market.“We're always looking to sort of stay on the cutting edge and make sure that we can get great results for our clients.”>> Building Bond with Clients: Their client- and result-centered approach not only helped them grow, but also build a strong trust in their clients, nurturing a strong, long-term relationship with them.As Urban Group Realty celebrates nearly a decade of recognition, the team remains grounded in their core objectives: hard work, client satisfaction, and a relentless drive to do better.“We know people have a lot of choices with many real estate agents out there. That's why it means so much for us to be chosen again and again, and we are going to continue looking for ways to improve.”Urban Group Realty handles residential, commercial and investment properties across Ontario, including Oakville, Hamilton, Burlington, Ancaster and surrounding areas. For those who are looking to find their dream property or sell one can contact Urban Group Realty at urbangroup .

