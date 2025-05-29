Panamanian Leaders, Prominent Personalities Back India's Fight Against Terror
At the event, Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez publicly spoke against terrorism and extended support to India as the visiting Indian delegation wrapped up its visit to the Central American country.
"Our trip ended with a spectacular reception hosted by Ambassador Seth for the diplomatic corps and influential Panamanian personalities. The Foreign Minister spoke, as did his Vice-Minister, Carlos Hoyos in strong sympathy for India, expressing support for our fight against terrorism and for enhancing the close cooperation between our two countries," Tharoor posted on X.
As delegates, diplomats and others posed for photographs with the visiting delegation, Tharoor said that it was "great to meet and engage" with a cross-section of the diplomatic community in Panama at the Ambassador's reception.
"Also at the Ambassador's reception for the delegation, with: Genesis Alonjo, member of Parliament 2019-24; Lorena Castillo de Valera, former First Lady of Panama; Mehr Eliezer, Miss Panama 2109 and aspiring politician; and two ladies instrumental in the success of our mission, Kathy Bhiku, Indian-Panamanian Networker Extraordinaire, and Embassy staffer, Milena Alvarado," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram wrote while posting his photographs with the attendees.
In his speech, Tharoor laid out the key messages the Indian mission sought to convey to the world.
The Indian delegation also visited the historic Panama Canal which was operated by the United States from 1914 till December 31, 1999. In January, the country celebrated the 25th anniversary of the handover of the Panama Canal.
"Could not conclude our sojourn without a brief visit to the Panama Canal - truly an engineering marvel a century ago, & still breathtaking to see a giant ship being raised and lowered at one of the locks," Tharoor posted on X.
Earlier, the Indian Parliamentary delegation met with the President of Panama Jose Raul Mulino at the Presidential Palace in Panama City. During the meeting, President Mulino underlined Panama's support for India and opposition to terrorism.
