Mamata Banerjee Echoing Pakistan's Narrative On Operation Sindoor: BJP
“In Pahalgam, Hindu women were identified by their shankha and sindoor - symbols of their faith - and their husbands and children were selectively targeted and killed. Two Hindu women from West Bengal were asked to recite the kalma simply because they wore sindoor, and were then forced to witness their husbands being brutally gunned down before their eyes,” the BJP's Information Technology Cell chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, wrote on X.
He added that after Operation Sindoor, these same women said they felt truly respected and honoured.
“Yet Mamata Banerjee dismisses the very name of the operation, calling it nothing more than a political stunt. Shame on her. She is echoing the narrative of Pakistan,” Malviya said.
Earlier, while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's multiple accusations against the West Bengal government and ruling Trinamool Congress in Alipurduar district, the Chief Minister accused the Prime Minister of doing“business of Sindoor.”
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that equating Operation Sindoor with a“business of Sindoor” is an indescribable insult and a betrayal of the sacrifice of India's brave soldiers.
"When our Prime Minister is working tirelessly to protect the pride and security of the nation, the Chief Minister is stuck in the quagmire of vote-bank politics. This is not politics. It is a betrayal of the nation's sentiments for the sake of narrow political interests. Her only concern is only vote and not the country,” claimed Majumdar.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that the Chief Minister's comments on Operation Sindur are a reflection of her sense of taste.
“Shame on her! The Chief Minister had launched a personal and below-the-belt attack today, which was utterly shameful. She is not happy that our country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a fitting reply to the killing of tourists at Pahalgam. In reality, she had insulted the Indian Armed Forces through her comments on Operation Sindoor,” Paul said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment