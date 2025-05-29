Karan Johar Reveals His In-House Trolls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Being in the limelight, Karan Johar is used to dealing with the trolls, however now, the filmmaker has shared a glimpse of his in-house trolls - daughter Roohi and son Yash.

KJo dropped a fun video on his IG, where he is seen asking his children about his birthday gift.

"It was my birthday and I got nothing from both of you," he said.

Reacting to this, Roohi flaunted a beautiful handmade flower, she made as a birthday present for her father.

The director thanked her saying, "You made it so lovely, thank you!"

But, Karan only got hugs and kisses from his son Yash.

When Karan asked what will he get from Yash next year, the little one said, "I think you need new clothes and a new wardrobe."

Roohi pitched in saying, "We think you should stop taking selfies."

Yash added, "But first, I think you should stop doing this" mimicking his father's pout.

Karan stormed out of there saying, "Yash can you stop... this is my pout."

"Can you believe the in-house trolls??????," he captioned the post.

For those who do not know, Karan Johar welcomed twins - Yash and Roohi via surrogacy back in 2017. He co-parents these two with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Apart from being one of the most successful filmmakers of his time, Karan also made his audio debut with a new podcast called, "Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar".

Speaking about his latest outing, KJo said,“As a storyteller, it's important to keep evolving, explore new ways of connecting, of reaching people where they are, and podcasts have emerged as such a powerful space for real, unfiltered conversations. 'Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar' on Audible allowed me to have truly meaningful conversations with some incredible people and ask the questions that truly matter.”

During the podcast, Karan had a one-on-one with some notable names from all walks of life such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, Preeti Shenoy, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Masaba Gupta, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy Datta, and Avantika Mohan.