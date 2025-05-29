Manpowergroup Names Finalists Of Its Vivatech 2025 Startup Challenge

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Chosen from 137 global applicants, the finalists were selected by ManpowerGroup's Innovation Team for their bold, scalable technologies that support the company's vision of using AI to enhance, rather than replace, the human experience at work. Each solution addresses one or more of the challenge's three focus areas:

AI-Powered Marketing + #huManpower = The Perfect Job Match

Using AI-driven digital marketing to create emotional connections and match people with the right job opportunities that align with their skills, aspirations, and potential.

Personalizing the Job Journey with Tech-Driven Solutions

Building technology solutions that deliver a personalized experience from initial job search through assignment completion and beyond, creating seamless transitions and continuous engagement.

AI-Driven Redeployment for Faster, Smarter Hiring

Leveraging AI to redeploy loyal associates more efficiently, reducing hiring time and costs while improving the experience for both employers and job seekers.

"The response to our VivaTech challenge has been extraordinary, with applications from innovative start ups from across the globe," said Stijn Catteeuw, Director of Global Innovation at ManpowerGroup. "These finalists show how AI and technology can be powerful tools to enhance the human experience at work. We're inspired by their potential to reshape how people find, grow, and succeed in their careers."

The Selected Finalists



Coachello

Coachello enhances internal mobility and retention through AI-driven career mapping. The platform assesses long-term employability, identifies skill gaps, and delivers personalized coaching-including avatar role-plays for interview practice.



Hippolyte

Hippolyte offers a disruptive approach to recruitment, combining advanced AI technologies with its proprietary LLM, built to identify, engage, and qualify top talent via social media. The platform elevates employer branding through immersive, targeted campaigns, creating a pool of both active and passive candidates, fully integrable with existing HR tools.



Hunel

Hunel helps staffing firms turn missed matches into placements. By integrating with ATS and CRM systems, Hunel uses AI to re-route non-selected candidates to other relevant openings, increasing placement rates and maximizing recruiter productivity.



Popp

Popp is an AI-native recruitment assistant that automates routine tasks across the hiring funnel to help recruiters eliminate time-consuming administrative work. This allows recruiters to focus on strategic contributions and building meaningful relationships with applicants.

Workait

Workait redefines how work gets done through a marketplace of autonomous AI workers. These human-like digital agents-customizable across 70+ psychological traits-can perform complex tasks in areas like customer service, data analysis, and marketing, enabling businesses to scale expertise around the clock.

Each of the five selected startups will be invited to a dedicated client event hosted by ManpowerGroup on Tuesday, June 10, offering valuable exposure to potential partners and customers. On Wednesday, June 11, they will present their solutions live from VivaTech's Pitch Studio stage. Following the live pitches, one finalist will be chosen to collaborate on a proof of concept within a ManpowerGroup market, bringing their solution to life in a real-world setting.

ManpowerGroup ® (NYSE: MAN ), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win.

