Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Pacific Northwest Presence With Acquisition Of Moore Fire Protection

Moore Fire Protection , founded in 1987 by Tracy V. Moore, has built a reputation as a leading expert in the fire sprinkler industry throughout the Pacific Northwest. Based in Seattle, Washington, the company specializes in sprinkler design, installation, inspection, testing and maintenance, serving churches, schools, retail spaces and office buildings with innovative technology, careful attention to detail and cost-effective solutions.

"For more than 35 years, our team has been dedicated to saving lives one sprinkler at a time," said Tracy V. Moore, founder of Moore Fire Protection. "Joining Pye-Barker allows us to continue our mission while expanding our capabilities and resources. Their commitment to preserving local business legacies while providing growth opportunities aligns perfectly with our values of passion, innovation and integrity."

"Moore Fire Protection's expertise in fire sprinkler systems complements our recent growth in the Pacific Northwest," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "By combining security and alarms, fire sprinklers and suppression services, we now provide customers in the Seattle area with complete protection solutions from a single, trusted provider. Tracy and his team have built an impressive operation driven by technical excellence and customer commitment - values that resonate deeply at Pye-Barker."

Moore Fire Protection's experienced technicians will continue to serve customers in the Seattle area, backed by Pye-Barker's resources and support. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

