Crash Champions Partners With Hyundai Motor America On Paint Repairs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an authorized partner, Crash Champions will assist in providing Hyundai customers with comprehensive paint repair service. Crash Champions operates a growing network of 650+ I-CAR Gold Class collision repair centers and is a trusted name among motorists and auto insurance providers for delivering consistent, high-quality repairs backed by a lifetime warranty.

"Crash Champions is proud to support Hyundai as its authorized partner," said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "We have a strong track record of supporting dealerships across the country, and the Crash Champions team will work hand-in-hand with Hyundai to ensure customers enjoy a swift and seamless repair experience."

"At Hyundai, our top priority is delivering long-term value and peace of mind to our customers," said Nathan Edmonds, Director of Dealer Technical Support at Hyundai Motor America. "We understand how important it is to stand behind the quality of our vehicles, and our partnership with Crash Champions ensures that customers with eligible paint concerns will receive expert care and a seamless repair experience."

As part of the collaboration, Crash Champions will honor its lifetime warranty on all vehicles serviced. To learn more about Crash Champions and to find a local collision repair center, visit crashchampions .

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers across 38 states - including Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified repair centers. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award.

Crash Champions is a recipient of the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards program, and the Company's hands-on apprenticeship program ("STEP") has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information and to locate a local repair center, visit . Industry professionals interested in career opportunities at Crash Champions are encouraged to visit href="" rel="nofollow" crashchampion .

About Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Crash Champions