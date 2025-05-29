Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bloomberg Industry Group Raises Over $15,000 For American Heart Association's Lawyers Have Heart


2025-05-29 09:46:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group raised $15,730.90 for the 35th annual Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K & Fun Walk on May 17. The event supports the American Heart Association (AHA) to raise funds for the research, prevention and awareness of heart disease and stroke.

"Participating in Lawyers Have Heart is a valued annual tradition for Bloomberg Industry Group," said Andrew Prior, Head of Sales and Service, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Bringing our community together is an imperative part of supporting efforts to create longer and healthier lives."

Held at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C., Bloomberg Industry Group's team comprised of 126 participants, and finished in both the Top 5 Companies and Teams participating in the fundraiser.

The race included 155 companies and over 200 teams including legal leaders, executives, friends, and family participating in the day's festivities.

About Bloomberg Industry Group
Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax, and accounting with industry knowledge and AI-enabled technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.

SOURCE Bloomberg Industry Group

