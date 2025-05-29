Bloomberg Industry Group Raises Over $15,000 For American Heart Association's Lawyers Have Heart
ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group raised $15,730.90 for the 35th annual Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K & Fun Walk on May 17. The event supports the American Heart Association (AHA) to raise funds for the research, prevention and awareness of heart disease and stroke.
"Participating in Lawyers Have Heart is a valued annual tradition for Bloomberg Industry Group," said Andrew Prior, Head of Sales and Service, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Bringing our community together is an imperative part of supporting efforts to create longer and healthier lives."
Held at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C., Bloomberg Industry Group's team comprised of 126 participants, and finished in both the Top 5 Companies and Teams participating in the fundraiser.
The race included 155 companies and over 200 teams including legal leaders, executives, friends, and family participating in the day's festivities.
About Bloomberg Industry Group
Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax, and accounting with industry knowledge and AI-enabled technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.
SOURCE Bloomberg Industry GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment